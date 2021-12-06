ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How can I protect myself from the new omicron variant?

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

How can I protect myself from the new variant?

The same way you guard against COVID-19 caused by any other variant: Get if you haven’t yet, get a if you’re eligible and step up other precautions you may have relaxed, like wearing a mask and avoiding crowds.

For all the omicron is getting, the overwhelming cause of infections and deaths in many places remains the extra-contagious delta variant.

“Delta is the real risk right now. Omicron is an uncertain threat,” Dr. Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health, told The Associated Press. Regardless of the coronavirus type, Collins said “we do know what to do.”

It will take a few weeks to learn key aspects about this latest variant, including whether it’s more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity — and if so, how by much.

In the meantime, “what we need to do is add more layers of protection,” says Dr. Julie Vaishampayan of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. That’s especially important with holiday travel and gatherings around the corner.

A booster shot is one of those layers. The added dose triggers a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies. Even if the antibodies don’t prove quite as effective against omicron as they are against other variants, simply having more of them might compensate — in addition to bolstering protection against delta.

In addition to masking, avoiding crowds and improving ventilation, testing is another protective step. That’s recommended for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms or was potentially exposed to the virus. But it also could help ensure safety before holiday gatherings, even if everyone attending has been vaccinated, Vaishampayan says.

______

The AP is answering your questions about the coronavirus in this . Submit them at: [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Omicron variant 'almost certainly' not more severe than Delta, Fauci tells AFP

Top US scientist Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that while it would take weeks to judge the severity of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, early indications suggested it was not worse than prior strains, and possibly milder. Speaking to AFP, President Joe Biden's chief medical advisor broke down the knowns and unknowns about Omicron into three major areas: transmissibility, how well it evades immunity from prior infection and vaccines, and severity of illness. The new variant is "clearly highly transmissible," very likely more so than Delta, the current dominant global strain, Fauci said. Accumulating epidemiological data from around the world also indicates re-infections are higher with Omicron.
SCIENCE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#The Associated Press#Delta#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Times Leader

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region. WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute...
KIDS
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: Connecticut’s daily test positivity rate jumps to 8.3% as weekly positivity rate surpasses 6%. Another omicron case detected.

Connecticut’s daily COVID-19 test positivity rate spiked to 8.3% on Tuesday as a December coronavirus surge continued to grow “That’s a big increase from where we were just a month ago,” Gov Ned Lamont said on the Connecticut Public Radio show “Where We Live.” On Monday, Connecticut reported a daily test positivity rate of 5.8%; Tuesday’s rate of 8.3% was the highest that metric has been in ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said When the Pandemic Will End

Coronavirus cases are going back up nationwide, as cooler weather approaches. When will this pandemic end, and how can you stay safe? To answer that, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Chief Dr. Rochelle Walensky; and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy appeared at a COVID briefing moments ago. Read on for seven life-saving pieces of guidance—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Leader

Study can’t confirm lab results for many cancer experiments

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Eight years ago, a team of researchers launched a project to carefully repeat early but influential lab experiments in cancer research. They recreated 50 experiments, the type of preliminary research with mice and test tubes that sets the stage for new...
CANCER
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy