Mental Health

There’s No Better Place to Be a Sociopath

By Mark Harris
Vulture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe invitation may be 71 years old, but it’s still irresistible. Come here, it says. Come here, to the city where everyone is making art and laughing uproariously and suffering melodramatically. Come here, where the parties last all night and there’s still somewhere great to go afterward. Come here, where people...

OKLAHOMA STATE
Vulture

New Yorkers Will Endure Any Apartment Nightmare to Live Here

Every horror movie has that “Go back!” moment when something isn’t quite right — when the setup reveals itself to the audience but the protagonist presses on. In the distinct subgenre of New York Apartment Horror, this often happens when a future victim is touring a prospective new place. In Rosemary’s Baby, Rosemary Woodhouse (Mia Farrow) finds the piece of furniture that has been mysteriously moved by the previous (now dead) tenant to block the hall closet. In Dark Water, Dahlia Williams (Jennifer Connelly) meets the weird super of her new Roosevelt Island building before glancing up at an inky stain on the ceiling (which will eventually drown her). Miss Logan (Ava Gardner), a real-estate agent in The Sentinel, suddenly drops the rent of a giant floor-through one-bedroom on the Brooklyn Heights Promenade by $100 before casually waving off the blind old priest staring from an upstairs window.
POLITICS
Vulture

The ’70s Weren’t All Bad

Traffic-choked streets and grimy tenement hallways. Gunfights and car chases. Mobsters, street gangs, urban blight, pervasive corruption. Plainclothes cops chasing suspects through alleyways and beating them senseless. This was the dominant mode of New York cinema in the 1970s, and the all-is-lost vibe produced countless masterpieces steeped in cynicism, paranoia, and mayhem, from The Godfather and Mean Streets to Dog Day Afternoon and Taxi Driver to late-decade milestones like All That Jazz and The Warriors. A friend calls them “burning-trash-can movies” because no matter what the plot, they were likely to contain at least one shot of a bunch of guys warming their hands over a burning trash can.
MOVIES
Vulture

For Gillian Wearing, Authenticity Is a Matter of Opinion

In the early 1990s, the conceptual artist Gillian Wearing began to make a name for herself creating confessional, guerilla-style performances with volunteers she sourced on the street or in newspaper advertisements. At the time, she was a 20-something grad from Goldsmiths College in London; eventually, she would become known for these emotionally intense projects, which tap into the tension between repression and revelation.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s ‘The Unforgivable’: Film Review

A strong cast and tightly focused direction make The Unforgivable an engrossing enough redemption drama, though this Americanized feature adaptation of British TV writer Sally Wainwright’s 2009 miniseries, Unforgiven, doesn’t always benefit from its condensed plotting. A deglammed Sandra Bullock headlines as Ruth Slater, an ex-con attempting to find a quiet place in the free world, who wants only to reconnect with her younger sister after serving 20 years for a violent crime. Following her Berlinale prize winner System Crasher, German director Nora Fingscheidt makes a respectable English-language debut with this somber look at the ripple effects of trauma. Bullock’s star...
MOVIES
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

Steven Yeun: Patriarch, Outsider, Loyal Boyfriend, Sociopath, Producer

A week after wrapping “Minari,” the movie that would cement his leading-man status, the actor Steven Yeun found himself in New York, to film a different family drama. “Minari” had been shot in the wide-open spaces of Oklahoma—a stand-in for Arkansas, where Yeun’s character, a Korean immigrant, attempts to establish a new, agricultural life for his young family. For “The Humans,” an adaptation of Stephen Karam’s Tony-winning play of the same name, he would spend twenty-eight days inside a grotty Chinatown duplex, reconstructed on a Brooklyn soundstage. “The dripping paint, the water stains, just the patina of the place—we were gawking at it the whole first week,” he recalled the other day. “The apartment itself is obviously its own character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVOvermind

10 Actors Who Should Earn Their First Oscar Nominations This Year

Every year, Academy Awards voters honor twenty performers for their achievements. The four acting categories – lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, and supporting actress – are typically quite competitive, which leads to a number of deserving people snubbed in favor of other talent. Every year of Oscar nominees brings with it a handful of new faces who have never before been nominated. In the impressive cinematic year that was 2021, here are ten actors who may be considered for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

What Happened to Steven Spielberg and Oscar Isaac's 'Edgardo Mortara' Movie?

Over the years, Steven Spielberg has been attached to a bevy of movies that never got further than a press release announcing his creative participation. Decades of news articles in outlets like Deadline or Variety will reveal countless instances of supposedly red-hot Spielberg projects that eventually fizzled out into being only theoretical endeavors. This isn’t a bad thing, it’s just a reflection of how busy and in-demand this auteur is nearly half a century after Jaws first debuted. It’s only natural that Spielberg’s busy schedule would ensure that only a handful of new directorial efforts get in front of the camera.
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Pine And Lakes News

The Cracker Barrel: Mankind's place

Now that the global get-together regarding climate change is over, with predictably mixed results, I find myself thinking wistfully about how we, the human species, might best fit into the larger order of things. To our forebears, this sort of question was not bothersome. Just a few generations ago, nature...
THOREAU
Variety

Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
MOVIES
Vulture

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Trailer: Mother and Father Are Back for More

Come along, children. HBO Max has released the trailer for season two of Ridley Scott’s sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, and to no one’s surprise, it’s very weird. The two-minute clip begins with Mother (Amanda Collin) declaring that androids can change, just like human beings. She and Father (Abubakar Salim) are still hoping to protect the human “children” they brought to the planet Kepler-22b to establish a godless colony. Meanwhile, the war between the atheists and the radical religious group called the Mithraic is apparently still raging on, with Marcus (Travis Fimmel) vowing that the last Mithraic will bring purity to the planet. In quick shots, we see a body getting dragged across the ground, soldiers standing guard, and a masked figure mercilessly punching a captive until his blood drips down the wall. Mother picks up a machine gun and notes that she “feels things, impulses,” later concluding, “Perhaps we are becoming too human.” Despite everything going on, there’s only one shot of a snake in the trailer, and it’s in painting form. So we still have no idea what will happen with Mother’s alien snake baby. All in due time, we’re sure.
TV SERIES
theartsdesk.com

The Courtauld Gallery - the old place, just better

Cecily Brown, 'Unmoored from her Reflection', 2021 Oil on linen, 149 x 539 cm © Cecily Brown. Courtesy the artist, Thomas Dane Gallery. Photo © David Levene. In the gallery’s murky half-light, the alcohol-softened face of Toulouse-Lautrec’s In a Private Dining Room at the Rat Mort, c.1899, became still more poignant, and Van Gogh’s Peach Trees in Blossom, 1889, seemed still more luminous.
VISUAL ART

