Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Everyone made it out of a home that caught fire early Monday morning near Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews responded to the house fire at a little before 5 a.m. to an area in Cassia County just east of Burley. The people living in the home had already made it out of the burning structure by the time fire crews arrived. Two engines and a water tender were able to knock the fire down with help from the Declo Fire Department. The Cassia County Paramedics and Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire. The owners of the home are being helped by the Burley Fire Department Burnout Fund.

BURLEY, ID ・ 9 DAYS AGO