‘We made a mistake.’ Restaurant apologizes for asking San Francisco officers to leave

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A man shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday night is rapper Slim 400, according to a report. Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 7:50 p.m. in the area of Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue. Officers on patrol heard the gunshots and responded to find a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, Inglewood police Lt. Neil Cochran told reporters. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died, the L.A. County Fire Department told CBSLA. FILE — Rapper Slim 400 performs onstage during the first annual YG & Friend’s Nighttime Boogie Concert at The Shrine Auditorium on Feb. 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images) His name was not released by authorities. However, TMZ reported that the victim was rapper Slim 400. No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive. The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear. Investigators were canvassing the area for security video and witnesses.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO