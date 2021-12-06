How Christmas became an American holiday tradition, with a Santa Claus, gifts and a tree

On December 23, 1951, children in the San Juan Islands, who have little opportunity to meet Santa and give him their gift lists or even to see Christmas lights, are visited by a Christmas Ship from Bellingham, bearing a huge, festive, colorfully lighted tree and bringing Santa himself with gifts of candy. That visit inaugurates an annual island tradition: Through subsequent years Christmas Ship sponsors and participants will change, but the anticipation and delight of islanders and the dedication of those bringing holiday joy to remote communities never diminishes. Each year, through often extremely stormy weather and rough seas, the ships and enthusiastic crews persevere and are warmly welcomed at every stop. One American ship on a one-day excursion will become some years two ships -- Canadian (Santa Ship) and American (Christmas Ship) -- each on two-day, cross-border trips as the number of visits expands to more islands in the San Juans and in Canada's Gulf Islands. Later a single vessel will once again make the long journey, and throughout the islands the coming of the Christmas Ship will mark the real beginning of yuletide celebrations for many hundreds of appreciative families.

