Festival

How Christmas became an American holiday tradition, with a Santa Claus, gifts and a tree

By Thomas Adam
Middletown Press
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Each season, the celebration of Christmas has religious leaders and conservatives publicly complaining about the commercialization of the holiday and the growing lack of Christian sentiment. Many people seem to believe that there...

www.middletownpress.com

heritagedaily.com

Father Christmas Vs Santa Claus

Father Christmas and Santa Claus have become synonymous over time, with American culture seeping into aspects of many English traditions and folklore. In this blended persona, both now appear as an indistinguishable figure portraying a jolly white-haired figure, dressed in red and with a long white beard. This image of “Santa” or “Kris Kringle” became popular in the United States and Canada from the 19th century, with significant influence coming from a poem called “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by the political cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1823.
FESTIVAL
Gaffney Ledger

Christmas tree tradition continues

Eddie Davidson and Tim Phillips observed their own Thanksgiving week tradition Monday morning with the arrival of 420 freshly cut Frasier fir trees for their family holiday business. A group of volunteers helped set up the trees as the Christmas Tree Lot opened for business in a tradition that dates back to 2002. It is one of several locations in […]
CELEBRATIONS
Pottsville Republican Herald

Santa Claus kicks off Christmas with Cressona tree-lighting event

People gathered, bundled up in coats and blankets, around the Christmas tree next to Good Will Hose Company in Cressona for the borough's annual tree-lighting event. Santa Claus made a special appearance and had the honor of lighting the tree. He brought peppermint sticks for children and stopped to pose for family photos.
CRESSONA, PA
KLTV

Santa and Mrs. Claus embody the holiday spirit of Lindale

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Lindale Tourism and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Lindale Tourism, visit https://www.visitlindale.com/. For thousands of years Santa and Mrs. Claus have lived in the North Pole, but did you...
LINDALE, TX
New Jersey Monthly

How an Artificial Christmas Tree Revived an Old-World Family Tradition

For some families, Christmastime is about the gatherings, feasts and gifts. For ours, it’s all about the tree. The tradition originated with my German-immigrant grandmother, who used to make all of us kids stand in front of her Christmas tree each year and sing O Tannenbaum before we were allowed to open presents. I dreaded the anxiety-inducing routine—usually hiding behind a sibling or cousin—but it imbued me with something positive, even if I didn’t realize it until much later in life.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WDIO-TV

Santa Claus visits Fitger’s for the holidays

A special someone touched down in the Northland today and headed right to Fitger’s. Santa Claus came to see all the children and find out what they want for Christmas. Parents and kids were all smiles as Santa greeted them and introduced themselves to each other. According to Mr. Claus, the number of children on the naughty list is very small this year, which is always a good thing.
POLITICS
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Dear Santa Claus…Early Wishes for Holiday Season

For local elves wanting to get a head start on Christmas gift shopping, here are a few early letters that Santa received in September, when he joined Fairfield Chamber of Commerce for a pancake breakfast. Freestone County Times will start collecting letters from Elementary school children next week. Submit your...
FAIRFIELD, TX
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Raleigh News & Observer

How to keep the needles on your Christmas tree through the holiday season

One of the hallmarks of a North Carolina-grown Fraser fir, marketed as “The Cadillac of Christmas Trees,” is its longevity once it’s been cut. Travis Birdsell, Ashe County Extension director, said keeping a tree fresh begins with property management of the crop in the field. To “set” the tree’s needles,...
LIFESTYLE
FOX 11 and 41

Get your Christmas tree, holiday hometown gift, gourmet local candy, and a picture with Santa at Angel Brook Farm

RICHLAND, WA – Angel Brook Farm in Richland is serving up holiday cheer with fresh cut trees cut from western Washington and western Oregon. Because of the tree shortage this year due to the excessive heat wave earlier in the summer, while the farm usually foes to 2 different tree farms in western Washington, this year, they had to go to 6.
RICHLAND, WA
historylink.org

First annual Christmas Ship brings Santa Claus and holiday cheer to the San Juan Islands on December 23, 1951.

On December 23, 1951, children in the San Juan Islands, who have little opportunity to meet Santa and give him their gift lists or even to see Christmas lights, are visited by a Christmas Ship from Bellingham, bearing a huge, festive, colorfully lighted tree and bringing Santa himself with gifts of candy. That visit inaugurates an annual island tradition: Through subsequent years Christmas Ship sponsors and participants will change, but the anticipation and delight of islanders and the dedication of those bringing holiday joy to remote communities never diminishes. Each year, through often extremely stormy weather and rough seas, the ships and enthusiastic crews persevere and are warmly welcomed at every stop. One American ship on a one-day excursion will become some years two ships -- Canadian (Santa Ship) and American (Christmas Ship) -- each on two-day, cross-border trips as the number of visits expands to more islands in the San Juans and in Canada's Gulf Islands. Later a single vessel will once again make the long journey, and throughout the islands the coming of the Christmas Ship will mark the real beginning of yuletide celebrations for many hundreds of appreciative families.
SOCIETY
The Repository

Weir Community Christmas: The U-Haul Santa Claus

CANTON – Santa Claus arrived at Leshdale Homes shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday — in a 15-foot-long U-Haul truck. "OK, spread out," Tracey Weir directed her all-female crew of helpers. They began to knock on doors throughout the complex of 62 Stark County Metropolitan Housing Authority duplexes. The invitation was...
CANTON, OH
Madison Daily Leader

Santa Claus surprises Ramona children with gifts

Santa Claus was seen in Ramona on Sunday. According to Kim Hyland of the Ramona-based group MORE (Make Oldham Ramona Excellent), Santa showed up at the group’s Christmas party hosted at Ramona High School. “He came in and sat down with a large bag of gifts for all the children...
LAKE COUNTY, SD

