Creative Assembly have shared new Total War: Warhammer III Nurgle vs Slaanesh gameplay, showing off a large battle between the Nurgle and the Slaanesh armies. This new trailer shows a chunk of gameplay, detailing a battle between the forces of Nurgle and Slaanesh. The battle is from the perspective of Ku’gath Plaguefather, one of the Lord of Decay’s most favored greater daemons, as he defends Nurgle’s carefully cultivated garden of disease and pestilence against an invasion by the depraved followers of the Dark Prince.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO