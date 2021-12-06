ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WATCH: Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis gives in-depth presentation about Louisiana State Police at State Capitol

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437YLP_0dFHfOAp00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight met at 10 a.m. on Monday.

LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis gave a presentation at the meeting.

Watch the live stream here .

An agenda for the meeting can be found below:

Call to Order

Roll Call

Presentation by Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police

A. Agency Overview
B. Excessive Force Policy and Procedures
C. Use of Force Training
D. Internal Investigations
E. Use of Force Review Board

Adjournment

This comes one week after LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis spoke at the Press Club of Baton Rouge about ‘ reform and advancements during his tenure .’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WGNO

WGNO

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy