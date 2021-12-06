WATCH: Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis gives in-depth presentation about Louisiana State Police at State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight met at 10 a.m. on Monday.

LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis gave a presentation at the meeting.

Watch the live stream here .

An agenda for the meeting can be found below:

Call to Order

Roll Call

Presentation by Colonel Lamar Davis, Louisiana State Police

A. Agency Overview

B. Excessive Force Policy and Procedures

C. Use of Force Training

D. Internal Investigations

E. Use of Force Review Board

Adjournment

This comes one week after LSP Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis spoke at the Press Club of Baton Rouge about ‘ reform and advancements during his tenure .’

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.