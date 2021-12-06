goodwill mittens

Goodwill Manasota is accepting dry and canned food donations for local food banks, including the Food Bank of Manatee, owned and operated by Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, and All Faiths Food Bank in Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Most-needed items are peanut butter, canned items (such as soup, fruit, vegetables, stew, fish and beans), pasta, rice and cereals. Community members are asked not to include any items that are older than 2-3 years, opened or used, dented or damaged, meant for decorations or displays, or that do not have a label.
