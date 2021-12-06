goodwill mittens

As the thermometer is reading lower, the Washington Public Library is hosting their annual drive to help keep residents bundled up during the winter. For their mitten tree the library is accepting donations of new mittens, gloves, hats, scarves, and adult underwear through tomorrow. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried says the items will then be distributed to community partners who can give the items to those in need, “We’ll probably keep some to be able to give away to kids who may be walking home from the library and may not have their hat or mittens with them. It’s getting pretty cold out there so I think this is a great thing for the library to do, I think it’s wonderful. I remember it from being a little kid and going to the library and seeing the library doing this, so I think it’s great.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO