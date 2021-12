SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A woman, released on zero bail after being arrested for 120 alleged incidents involving thefts from the Target at Stonestown Galleria, was back in custody after a new arrest and for ignoring a court order to sign up for electronic monitoring, according to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors had opposed Aziza Graves’ release from jail. She had been charged with eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft. But a San Francisco Superior Court judge let her out and ordered her to sign up for electronic monitoring. She apparently ignored...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO