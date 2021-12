If there is only one thing that can be said with certainty about cryptocurrencies, and there may in fact be only one thing, it is that Congress does not understand them. Rectifying this was ostensibly the purpose of the House Financial Services Committee’s invitation to six crypto firms to join it on Capitol Hill for a bit of a teach-in. It proved as unedifying as you’d expect from such a forum.

