Starring Natalie R. Hurt, Jesse Green, Chris Thigpen and Olivia Pearl Hansen. The problem with being a fan of found footage is that the ratio of garbage to quality is like 10:1. Most people see the amateur nature of found footage and think that means they can have an easy payday filming them and their friends running through the woods with on a Nokia Razor. This makes it all the more pleasing when someone actually manages to pull together something palatable, especially on a shoestring budget, which is exactly what Dillon Brown manages to pull off with THE DEVIL’S CHILDREN. We also owe a huge thank you to the streaming screwball saviors over at POV Horror and Wicked Horror TV for giving us, the little people, a chance to view this cinematic delight.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO