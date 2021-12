Henry Cavill is one of the biggest stars to work in both the film industry and the TV industry, and his salary from The Witcher helps explain why. The A-lister is paid about $400,000 per episode to appear on the Netflix original series, according to a report by Variety. That's not quite as much as he makes for playing DC's Superman, but it is closer than some fans had dared think.

