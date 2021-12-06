Big savings on iPads for the holiday season

Black Friday is over, but Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and Apple has some tempting deals! You can save $200 on the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd Gen) and own one for $900 only. This iPad runs iPadOS 15 and is powered by the A12Z Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture. It has 512GB of SSD, so you can save plenty of photos and videos locally, without needing to depend on cloud or external storages. And thanks to its 2388 x 1668 Retina display, you can watch and edit high quality media on it. It also supports the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil, so you can doodle, take notes, annotate, and do a lot more with ease.
