Big savings on iPads for the holiday season

The iPad Pro is undoubtedly one of the most powerful tablets out there. It’s a portable powerhouse that can be used to perform intensive tasks as well as a media consumption device that can keep you entertained while you’re traveling. Apple calls it a computer so if you want to get some serious work done, it’s very much possible on the iPad Pro, especially if you have a keyboard and a trackpad attached to it. That’s where the Magic Keyboard comes in. It’s surely a must-have accessory for your iPad Pro if you plan on typing large documents on it. If you don’t have one yet, now is the perfect time to get it since the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is retailing for just $199. That’s considerably lower than the $349 MSRP, putting it right alongside some of the best deals for Black Friday.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO