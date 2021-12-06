ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion Brand RUDSAK to Go Fur-Free

By Abigail Jane
One Green Planet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter tireless work from PETA protesters, RUDSAK has finally confirmed that it is going fur-free. This change will officially go into effect in 2022, banning fur from all of its products and stores. In appreciation of this decision, PETA is sending the company a box of vegan bunny-shaped chocolates....

www.onegreenplanet.org

