FLINT – Six Flint-area football players were named to the Division 5-6 All-State football team selected by a 12-voter panel for The Associated Press. Lavonte Sims-Brown of Mt. Morris, Evan Sampson of Durand and Laszlo Arpin of Powers Catholic were all named to the second team after getting at least two votes apiece from the panel.

FLINT, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO