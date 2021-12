LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The skies might be clear and dry Wednesday, but more rain and cooler temperatures are on the way for Thursday. Another fast-moving storm is headed for Southern California, bringing cooler conditions and more rain and possibly snow to lower elevations like the Grapevine. Scattered showers and light rain is expected to fall over the region, starting before midnight and into the overnight hours, according to CBS 2/KCAL 9’s Amber Lee. Ventura County is forecast to get more rain at about 9 a.m., and that rain band is expected to also bring moderate showers over Los Angeles County and...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO