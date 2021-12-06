How to follow Florida basketball vs. Texas Southern on Monday
Florida basketball returns to the parquet tonight in the comfortable confines of the O’Connell Center to take on the Texas Southern Tigers. The Gators are looking to bounce back from a tough road loss to the Oklahoma Sooners last Wednesday against their Southwestern Athletic Conference foes on their home court.
That loss snapped UF’s perfect six-game start, giving it a 6-1 record entering Monday night’s game. TSU, on the other hand, travels to Gainesville winless on the season, having lost all of its first seven games of the 2021-22 campaign.
Here is a look at how to follow Monday evening’s action across various media starting at 6 p.m. EST.
Television: SEC Network+
Play-by-Play: Kyle Crooks
Analyst: Mark Wise
Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)
Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert
Analyst: Lee Humphrey
Game Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app
Game Notes: FloridaGators.com
Follow the Action: Follow Gators Wire (@GatorsWire) Twitter for more updates.
Prediction: Florida 85, Texas Southern 65
