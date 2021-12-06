ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Delivery vehicle HMI must be simple and integrated

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile working on bustling city streets to ever-tightening schedules, the last thing any last mile...

www.automotiveworld.com

automotiveworld.com

Commercial vehicle HMI must build trust with drivers

Countless headlines have touted the near-term promise of autonomous trucks in recent years: “Fully autonomous fleets are just around the corner”; “self-driving is coming for truckers’ jobs”; “fully autonomous ride-hailing to roll out this year.” But to date, the promise of true autonomy in commercial vehicles (CVs), laden down with a host of regulatory, liability and legal hurdles, has yet to be fulfilled.
CARS
Land Line Media

MCSAC seeks data on last-mile delivery vehicles

FMCSA’s Motor Carrier Safety Advisory Committee wants more information on how smaller last-mile delivery vehicles are affecting safety. The committee, which is made up of industry experts and tasked with providing recommendations to the FMCSA, completed its first of two meetings on Monday, Dec. 6. MCSAC spent the majority of the first day discussing the prevalence of smaller vehicles being used to deliver packages for such companies as Amazon and the lack of crash data for those vehicles.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

EVs open new opportunities for HMI and vehicle interior design

By the year 2028, electric vehicles (EVs) are projected to occupy some 16% of the mobility market. Full and plug-in hybrids will command 24%, with internal combustion engine (ICE) and mild hybrid vehicles taking the remaining 60%. Momentum is gathering, and many major brands are stepping forward with bold investment plans over the next five to ten years. For example, in late 2020 Volkswagen announced it will allocate approximately €35bn (US$44.5bn) towards battery EV R&D and Capex, while Mercedes-Benz announced this July that it will invest around €40bn between 2022 and 2030.
HOME & GARDEN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash Launches Next Gen Grocery Delivery Vehicle

Lafayette-based Wabash (NYSE:WNC) says it has launched a light-duty, home delivery refrigerated truck body and already has a large contract for the new product. The company, formerly known as Wabash National, says a large national grocery retailer has placed a $10 million order for delivery in the first half of 2022.
LAFAYETTE, IN
BMW BLOG

BMW Group celebrates delivery of the one-millionth electrified vehicle

The BMW Group is in a festive mood as it’s popping the cork on the champagne on the occasion of delivering the one-millionth electrified vehicle to a customer. The milestone vehicle is this stealthy iX in the xDrive40 specification handed over to its rightful owner this week at BMW Welt. The zero-emissions SUV came bundled with a bonus as BMW was nice enough to throw in a wallbox (with installation), free of charge.
CARS
automotiveworld.com

Bus HMI must communicate internally and externally

Most existing bus fleets are due an update as more cities look to phase out existing diesels for electric alternatives. This could be an ideal opportunity to also introduce new connected vehicle features in tandem, a move that could also open the door for new human-machine interface (HMI) concepts. HMI...
TRAFFIC
pv-magazine.com

Massless battery for applications in vehicle-integrated solar

Scientists at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden have developed a structural battery with a carbon fiber that acts as an electrode, conductor, and load-bearing material. Structural batteries are materials with electrochemical energy storage properties that can be embedded in the structure of an object such as an electric vehicle...
ENGINEERING
NewsBreak
Cars
Consumer Reports.org

Who Makes the Most Reliable New Cars?

Lexus, Mazda, and Toyota are once again the most reliable brands in our annual auto reliability brand rankings, with just a slight reshuffling that saw Lexus earn the top spot and Toyota slide to number three. This year the top five are rounded out by Infiniti, which saw a significant improvement in reliability, and Buick, which moved one spot to number five this year.
CARS
NBC Miami

Elon Musk Urges Tesla Employees to Reduce Cost of Vehicle Deliveries

On Friday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged employees to focus on "minimizing cost of deliveries," rather than expediting deliveries of cars to customers to hit end-of-quarter goals. Tesla has generally ramped up deliveries of cars to customers at the end of each quarter. Now, Tesla and other automakers are facing...
BUSINESS
aviationtoday.com

Expansion, Integration, and Acceptance of Urban Air Mobility Vehicles in the EU

At the virtual relaunch of the European Network of U-Space Stakeholders this week, Jacek Woznikowski, Director of the Department of Socio-Economic Development and Cooperation in Metropolis GZM, Poland, spoke on the topics of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and Sustainable Urban Mobility Planning. He asked attendees to consider: What kind of city would we like to live in? What can urban mobility add to the ecosystem?
CARS
automotiveworld.com

De Lijn and VDL Bus & Coach celebrate a milestone with a new delivery: since 2015, more than 1,000 VDL vehicles have been on the road

The long-standing cooperation between VDL Bus & Coach and the Flemish public transport company De Lijn has reached a new milestone. With the delivery of 24 new generation Citeas, part of a new framework contract, the milestone of more than 1,000 VDL buses operating under the flag of De Lijn throughout Flanders and Brussels has been reached.
TRAFFIC
automotiveworld.com

Terranet unveils BlincBike, cutting-edge micromobility safety tech

Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company),. Terranet, the creators of groundbreaking vehicle safety technology, VoxelFlow™ announced today their latest e-bike innovation for urban mobility, BlincBike, a landmark step forward for micromobility safety. BlincBike is a connected e-bike product comprising a rear-view monitoring system that empowers cyclists to avoid accidents and assist in making smarter decisions on the roads by classifying the object, read the distance, and predict the intention of the object. Their first venture in the micromobility space. BlincBike will continue to move Terranet’s mission forward of making the world safe for urban roadway users, by a new collision warning system.
BICYCLES
automotiveworld.com

IVECO celebrates production of the 1,600,000th Daily vehicle at its historic Suzzara plant

IVECO celebrates the 1,600,000th Daily vehicle rolling off the assembly line at the Suzzara plant (in Mantua, Italy), the celebrated facility that has always been a reference for IVECO’s light vehicle manufacturing. The Daily is a truly iconic vehicle that has continuously reinvented itself for more than 40 years, pushing the boundaries of innovation, versatility and efficiency, anticipating the evolving needs of its customers. It has introduced many ground-breaking innovations and industry-firsts while remaining true to its DNA. These unique strengths are the foundation of the enduring success of the Daily in the market, which leads the high-payload segment with the 7-ton model and is a point of reference for the natural gas light commercial vehicles version.
BUSINESS
WJTV.com

15 cars that currently cost more used than new

( ) – The global microchip shortage has restricted new car supply, which has led to a record surge in used car prices. According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over one million new and lightly used cars from the 2020 and 2021 model years listed for sale in November 2021, the price gap between new and slightly used cars has drastically narrowed, and some used cars have even become more expensive than their new versions.
BUYING CARS
automotiveworld.com

Einride stakes its claim in the US autonomous freight market

On paper, the US freight industry is ripe for automation. With thousands of miles of vast highways and an abundance of cross-country logistics routes that need to be completed, the opportunity to plug this sector’s driver shortage with autonomous vehicles is appealing. To date, this potential has drawn numerous players to the market, most notably TuSimple and Waymo, but there are also smaller entities beginning to eye a future within this American ecosystem.
INDUSTRY

