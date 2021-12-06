Delivery vehicle HMI must be simple and integrated

IVECO celebrates the 1,600,000th Daily vehicle rolling off the assembly line at the Suzzara plant (in Mantua, Italy), the celebrated facility that has always been a reference for IVECO’s light vehicle manufacturing. The Daily is a truly iconic vehicle that has continuously reinvented itself for more than 40 years, pushing the boundaries of innovation, versatility and efficiency, anticipating the evolving needs of its customers. It has introduced many ground-breaking innovations and industry-firsts while remaining true to its DNA. These unique strengths are the foundation of the enduring success of the Daily in the market, which leads the high-payload segment with the 7-ton model and is a point of reference for the natural gas light commercial vehicles version.

