Delivery vehicle HMI must be simple and integrated

Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company),. Terranet, the creators of groundbreaking vehicle safety technology, VoxelFlow™ announced today their latest e-bike innovation for urban mobility, BlincBike, a landmark step forward for micromobility safety. BlincBike is a connected e-bike product comprising a rear-view monitoring system that empowers cyclists to avoid accidents and assist in making smarter decisions on the roads by classifying the object, read the distance, and predict the intention of the object. Their first venture in the micromobility space. BlincBike will continue to move Terranet’s mission forward of making the world safe for urban roadway users, by a new collision warning system.
