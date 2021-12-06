ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gil Hodges, manager of the ‘Miracle Mets’, is elected to the Hall of Fame

By Andres Chavez
 3 days ago
New York Mets’ fans got some good news on Sunday, when Gil Hodges, the skipper of the Amazin’ Mets, or Miracle Mets team if you prefer, was deservedly elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The Golden Days Era committee of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame...

MLB

Vin Scully: My thoughts on Gil Hodges ...

Legendary Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully penned the following essay on Gil Hodges, who is a candidate on the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s Golden Days Era Ballot. The 10-name Golden Days Era Committee ballot features candidates whose primary contribution to the game came from 1950-69. A 16-member committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday to discuss each candidate’s credentials for enshrinement, with any one candidate needing 12 votes to be elected to the Hall of Fame.
MLB
Reuters

Buck O'Neil one of six elected to Hall of Fame

2021-12-06 07:10:59 GMT+00:00 - Negro League legend Buck O'Neil was one of six players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Also earning election from one of two committees were Chicago White Sox legend Minnie Minoso, former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, former Brooklyn Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges and Black player Bud Fowler.
MLB
theScore

Minoso, Hodges, O'Neil among 6 new inductees to Baseball Hall of Fame

Cooperstown has opened its doors to six new members in the Baseball Hall of Fame's Era Committee elections. Former star players Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Minoso, and Tony Oliva were elected to the Hall of Fame off of the Golden Days ballot, which covers the 1950-69 era. The Early Baseball ballot (prior to 1950) elected Black baseball pioneer Bud Fowler and beloved former Negro League player, major-league coach, and baseball ambassador Buck O'Neil.
MLB
State
New York State
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Vin Scully Continues Support Gil Hodges To Make Hall Of Fame

Former Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Gil Hodges is among the players who are being considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee. Hodges spent 12 of his seasons in Brooklyn before playing four more in L.A. During his time with the Dodgers, he batted .274/.360/.488 with 1,884 hits, 361 home runs, 1,254 RBI and 1,088 runs scored.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

OTD in 1967: Gil Hodges Becomes Manager After Swap With Senators

Think about the greatest Mets trades. Keith Hernandez for Allen and Ownbey. Gary Carter for Brooks, Fitzgerald, Winningham, and Youmans. A crop of soon-to-be Marlins in exchange for Mike Piazza. But perhaps the most impactful trade wasn’t for a player. Gil Hodges had been a Met, a member of the...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers great Gil Hodges finally voted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Dodgers slugger Gil Hodges, who won championships as a player in Brooklyn (1955) and Los Angeles (1959) and managed the New York Mets to the 1969 World Series title, was one of four players elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on the Golden Days Era ballot on Sunday. Hodges, who died in 1972, will be inducted posthumously in Cooperstown, N.Y., next July 24, along with pitcher Jim Kaat and outfielders Minnie Minoso and Tony Oliva.
MLB
Person
Bud Fowler
Person
Gil Hodges
Person
Tony Oliva
Person
Jim Kaat
WIBC.com

Hoosier Gil Hodges Elected To Pro Baseball HOF Through Eras Committee

PRINCETON, Ind. — A baseball player from Princeton is one of the six candidates elected to the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday. Through the Eras Committee, Gil Hodges was elected into this year’s Hall of Fame class. Hodges was both a first baseman and a manager in Major League Baseball from his rookie year as a player in 1943 until he retired from baseball altogether as a manager in 1971.
MLB
14news.com

Princeton born Gil Hodges inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Princeton native Gil Hodges was among the six players voted in as new members of the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday evening. He was inducted by the Golden Days Era Committee, which recognizes candidates who made their contributions to the game between 1950 and 1969.
MLB
True Blue LA

Gil Hodges, the unpretentious star, and now Hall of Famer

Longtime Dodgers first baseman Gil Hodges was elected to the Hall of Fame on Sunday. Hodges’ ascension to Cooperstown was surprising in that it followed over five decades of disappointment. But it provides fulfillment for supporters of a revered baseball legend. Hodges played 16 of his 18 major league seasons...
MLB
#The Miracle Mets#The Hall Of Fame#Miracle Mets#Cooperstown#Cubs#National League#The Brooklyn Dodgers#Mets Hall Of Fame
Bless You Boys

Committees elect six baseball greats to the Hall of Fame

This year’s selections for overlooked players to be elected to the Hall of Fame are in. The Modern Baseball committee, as you’ll recall, elected Tigers greats Alan Trammell and Jack Morris to the Hall back in 2018. This year it was the Golden Days and Early Days committees’ turn, covering players active between 1950 and 1969.
MLB
arcamax.com

Gil Hodges' children react to their father's Hall of Fame call: 'I cried terribly'

Irene Hodges and her siblings had already become numb over the decades waiting to get the call. “When I received the phone call and I heard, ‘I am very happy to tell you,’ I was hysterical. I cried terribly, because I honestly couldn’t believe it was really happening,” Irene Hodges, the oldest daughter of the late Gil Hodges, said Monday. Less than 24 hours earlier, she had learned that her father was finally voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame by the 16-member Golden Days Committee.
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Gil Hodges Has Always Belonged in the Hall of Fame

You can sum up a large part of Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame case with an argument that didn’t happen. It was the bottom of the sixth inning of game five of the 1969 World Series. Hodges’ Mets, improbably leading the series 3-1, were losing the game 3-0; Jerry Koosman had allowed home runs to Frank Robinson and starting pitcher Dave McNally in the third inning. Cleon Jones led off the bottom of the sixth for the Mets. McNally’s first pitch was a curve, down and in. It hit the dirt near Jones’ foot and bounded sideways, towards the Mets’ first-base dugout. To all the world, it seemed that it had hit Jones in the foot. All the world except home plate umpire Lou DiMuro, that is. DiMuro threw McNally another ball and called Jones back to the batter’s box.
MLB
New York Mets
Baseball
Sports
dailydodgers.com

Stan Kasten: Dodgers Will Honor Hall Of Famer Gil Hodges During 2022 Season

Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers legend Gil Hodges was among the former players elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Golden Days Era Committee. Hodges spent all but two of his 18 seasons with the Dodgers franchise, batting . with 1,884 hits, 361 home runs, 1,254 RBI and 1,088 runs scored.
MLB
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Hodges’ Hall case

Bruce Bochy joins the list of managerial candidates rumored to be on the Mets’ radar. Although Curtis Granderson’s name was brought up on Friday in connection with the Mets job, rumor has it he’s not interested. The players who played with and for Gil Hodges are passionate about getting Hodges...
MLB
New York Sports News & Opinion

