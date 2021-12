Talk about a big fire you could roast your chestnuts on. A man has been arrested and is in custody after setting fire to the famous Fox Square Christmas Tree in New York City. According to officials, early Wednesday morning, a man by the name of Craig Tamanaha took the climb up the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight and lit it on fire.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO