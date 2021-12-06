ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nphxu_0dFHdG2b00

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said.

The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
tucsonpost.com

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
b975.com

Kremlin calls U.S.-Russia ties ‘lamentable’ on eve of Putin-Biden call

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Monday described the state of U.S.-Russia relations as “lamentable” on the eve of a video call between President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden where the two are set to discuss the tense situation in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said NATO...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
The Independent

India hosts Vladimir Putin as it balances ties with Russia, US

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. The agenda for the annual summit includes political and defense issues, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. The two countries are expected to sign several agreements, particularly in trade and defense.India and Russia have a long history of close ties. But recently, India has drawn closer to the United States, which it considers critical to countering China. India and China have had a months-long military standoff along...
WORLD
US News and World Report

India, Russia Strike Trade, Arms Deals During Putin Visit

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Russia and India signed a flurry of trade and arms deals during President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, including one that will see India produce more than 600,000 Kalashnikov assault rifles. Putin travelled to India with...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Top official in northeast India wants army powers removed

NEW DELHI (AP) — A top elected official in India’s northeast region called on Monday for the withdrawal of emergency powers granted to Indian troops, a day after soldiers killed over a dozen civilians, sparking violent protests in the troubled state. India’s remote northeast region — which includes eight states...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assault Rifles#Moscow#New Delhi#Russian
atlanticcitynews.net

India, Russia 22 ministerial dialogue begins in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The first 22 Ministerial Dialogue began between the Russian and Indian ministers at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan here on Monday. The dialogue is expected to focus on "political and defence issues of mutual interest". External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are...
POLITICS
wtvbam.com

India, Russia sign 28 investment deals -foreign secy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and Russia signed 28 investment pacts on Monday, including deals on steel, shipbuilding, coal and energy, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said. India has also begun to receive S-400 missiles from Russia this month, Shringla said, adding that supplies would continue. (Reporting by Neha...
ECONOMY
AFP

Putin heads to India with eye on military, energy ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in India on Monday for just his second overseas trip since the pandemic, seeking to bolster military and energy ties with a traditional ally being courted by Washington. In its efforts to address a rising China, Washington has set up the QUAD security dialogue with India, Japan, and Australia, raising concerns in both Beijing and Moscow. India was close to the Soviet Union during the Cold War, a relationship that has endured, with New Delhi calling it a "special and privileged strategic partnership". "The friendship between India and Russia has stood the test of time," Modi told Putin at a virtual summit in September. "You have always been a great friend of India."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
Russia
Reuters

Russia's VK internet group sold to company linked to Putin ally

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's holding company USM said on Thursday it had sold its stake in top Russian internet group VK to state-run insurer Sogaz, which is part-owned by a longtime ally of President Vladimir Putin. In a statement, USM said it had sold 57.3%...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Bipin Rawat death: No SOS call before helicopter carrying Indian military chief crashed

An Indian air force helicopter that crashed and killed the military chief, General Bipin Rawat, and 12 others lost contact with air traffic control seven minutes before it was supposed to land and sent no distress call before it was found in flames in a forested area, India’s defense minister said on Thursday.In a statement in India’s Parliament, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh did not indicate any SOS by the helicopter crew or bad weather in the region in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 army and air force personnel on board were killed in the...
INDIA
AFP

India defence chief's body arrives in Delhi after helicopter crash

The body of Indian defence chief General Bipin Rawat arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, one day after he and 12 others were killed in a helicopter crash near a military academy. "The last rites of the Chief of Defence Staff will be performed with full military honours," defence minister Rajnath Singh told parliament. 
INDIA
outbreaknewstoday.com

India Newswire: Delhi dengue, Omicron update, Mucormycosis

Six more deaths due to dengue have been reported in the national capital, taking the total number of fatalities due to the vector-borne disease reported in Delhi this year to 15, according to a municipal report released on Monday. The number of dengue cases jumped to over 8,900. Omicron in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy