Moscow, Delhi sign deal to produce Kalashnikov assault rifles in India

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Moscow and New Delhi signed a deal on Monday that will see India produce more than 600,000 AK-203 assault rifles, Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov said.

The deal was struck during President Vladimir Putin's visit to India for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gareth Jones

