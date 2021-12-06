ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Game day betting odds for Florida basketball vs Texas Southern Tigers

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Following a six-day layoff, Florida basketball is back on the court tonight against the visiting Texas Southern Tigers. The Gators have started the season strong, winning their first six before dropping their most recent game to the Oklahoma Sooners, while TSU has floundered so far going winless in seven tries.

Monday night’s lopsided affair surely favors UF on paper, as it sits in the top 20 of both major polls while fielding what may be the strongest roster of head coach Mike White‘s tenure. A winless team from the Southwest Athletic Conference hardly stands a chance against these SEC reptiles, and the bookmakers agree.

On Monday morning, the Tipico Sportsbook favored the Gators by 22.5-points over the Tigers while the over/under is set at 137.5. The money lines for Florida and Texas Southern are minus-5000 and plus-1300, respectively, as of 10 a.m. EST.

Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST on Wednesday inside the O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida. The game will be broadcast by the SEC Network+, livestreamed on the ESPN app and can be heard on the Gators IMG Sports Network.

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

