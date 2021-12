A special someone touched down in the Northland today and headed right to Fitger’s. Santa Claus came to see all the children and find out what they want for Christmas. Parents and kids were all smiles as Santa greeted them and introduced themselves to each other. According to Mr. Claus, the number of children on the naughty list is very small this year, which is always a good thing.

