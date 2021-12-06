Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

Talk of Spider-Man villains has been a trending topic lately in the lead-up to the December 17 opening of Marvel Studios and Sony's hotly anticipated "Spider-Man: No Way Home." That might have something to do with the fact that (SPOILER from the trailer!) the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pulling out all the stops by bringing back non-canonical villains from Sony's non-MCU flicks to form a kind of Sinister Six, including Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, Sandman, and likely more. So with bad guys being such a big talking point, it's no wonder that star Tom Holland is looking ahead to who he might do battle with in future Spider-Man movies, of which he's said to be signing on to an additional three more after this latest one.

