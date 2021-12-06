ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland confirms role as Fred Astaire

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — While promoting his new Spider-Man film, Tom Holland confirmed he has another big role coming. In an interview on the red carpet for an event promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, Holland casually told reporters "Oh, I am playing Fred...

