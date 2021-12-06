ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seventeen Named First-Ever K-Pop Artist For MTV PUSH

By Jeff Benjamin
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Seventeen spent the year moving towards greater crossover success—including multiple appearances on U.S. TV for two albums that hit the Top 15 of the Billboard 200 and sold over one million copies worldwide—the boy band will close out 2021 with a new way to push them as the world’s next...

www.forbes.com

kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Lisa and Rosé Named as Most Successful K-Pop Soloists on Billboard

BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rosé were both named as the most successful K-pop female soloists on Billboard's chart, Billboard Global 200!. Keep reading for more details. BLACKPINK Lisa and Rosé Named as Most Successful K-Pop Soloists on Billboard Chart. The Billboard Global 200 ranks the most-consumed songs in...
MUSIC
The Independent

AMAs 2021: BTS dominate star-studded awards ceremony hosted by Cardi B

The American Music Awards took place tonight (Sunday 21 November) at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. BTS dominated the night, picking up several awards and performing live. Host Cardi B also introduced performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Italian rock band Maneskin, and Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s collaborative project, Silk Sonic.Cardi herself took home the award for Favourite Hip-Hop Song, while Rodrigo received the Best New Artist Award.BTS triumphed with two of the top prizes: Artist of the Year and Favourite Pop Song (”Butter”).Contrary to other awards shows – in which a jury of industry figures decides winners – the honourees at the American Music Awards were chosen entirely based on votes by fans.Read more:‘It’s brutal out here’: How Olivia Rodrigo’s acerbic pop speaks for an anxious generationQueen Cardi B: the people’s pop culture iconBest-dressed stars from the AMAs red carpetWinners list in fullThe liveblog is now closed
CELEBRITIES
Fremont Tribune

Grammy nominations 2022: Here's the list of nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Batiste might be the Grammys biggest surprise: The multi-genre performer and recent Oscar winner made such an impression on voters that he scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday. Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are” along with record of...
CELEBRITIES
#K Pop#Seventeen#Mtv Europe Music Award#Mtv#Digital#Svt#H E R#Geffen Records
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny Top Spotify’s 2021 Year-End Charts

Spotify has unveiled its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign — where users can see the music they listened to the most all year — and with that comes the top artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts on the world’s largest streaming service, with more than 381 million total users. The full charts are below, but first, some stats: Globally speaking, with more than 9.1 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, followed by the most-streamed female artist of the year Taylor Swift. The most-streamed song of 2021 globally is Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License,” with more than 1.1 billion streams . In the second and third...
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande Topped All 2021 Radio Plays, Per Mediabase Report

The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande were the three most-played artists across radio formats in 2021, followed by Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo, according to a year-end report from Mediabase. Rounding out the top 10 radio artists in Mediabase’s ranking were Pop Smoke, Doja Cat, 24kGoldn, Ava Max and Drake. Although she was only the fourth-biggest artist at radio overall, Dua Lipa had the No. 1 most-played song for the year, in the form of “Levitating” — a song that famously soared at radio, fell off for a while, and then came back to be the monster hit of the year. 24kGoldn...
MUSIC
Forbes

Forbes

