Max Verstappen won the Formula One world championship with a scintillating last-lap overtake of title rival Lewis Hamilton at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The pair had been locked level on points heading into the race at the Yas Marina Circuit before yet another memorable race saw the Dutchman take the chequered flag and his maiden world title.Here, we take a look at the five key moments from a race that will go down in history.First lap fightVerstappen had drawn first blood in this title fight decider as the qualified on pole position following a fine lap during Saturday...

