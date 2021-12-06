ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conor McGregor reveals weight gain to '190lbs of granite'

By Sports Staff
The Independent
 3 days ago

Conor McGregor has revealed a remarkable weight transformation as he steps up his return to the Octagon after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July.

The Irishman weighed-in at 156 lbs for the trilogy fight against Poirier, in which he suffered the gruesome injury in the opening round of the Las Vegas contest, but he now claims to be tipping the scales at 190 lbs.

The 33-year-old posted a series of photos of his weight transformation on Twitter and claimed to be “190 lbs of granite” ahead of his return to the sport.

McGregor is expected back in the ring in the first half of 2022, potentially as soon as April, and his list of potential opponents includes a fourth meeting with American Poirier after their trilogy contest was decided by doctor’s stoppage.

The former dual-weight UFC champion has also called out welterweight king Kamaru Usman and suggested that he could make the step up to the division in order to win a championship in a third weight class.

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh also revealed that he was looking “jacked” after returning to the gym and stepping up his recovery.

“He’s doing a lot of strength training at the moment,” Kavanagh said. “The guy is jacked. I think he’s coming back as a middleweight! But he’ll be back on the mats with me now shortly and we’ll start off with combat sports training again.”

In a separate post on Twitter last week, McGregor said he was having to be patient with his rehabilitation after he snapped his tibia in the UFC 264 main event last summer.

“I will be [in] full mixed martial arts sparring by April. Easily! By then a return will be imminent,” McGregor said. But I must be patient. I will beat this!”

