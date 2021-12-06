ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

WNY's positivity rate remains above the statewide average

 7 days ago

Western New York continues to have a COVID-19 positivity rate that's...

CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
The Hill

Elon Musk named Time's person of the year

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for 2021. The magazine's prized annual designation was announced on Monday by editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, who said Musk was named the Person of the Year for "creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and perils of the age of tech titans and for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations."
The Hill

Biden to sign order to streamline government services to public

President Biden is signing an executive order on Monday intended to cut back on the bureaucracy around government services for the public such as renewing passports, applying for loans or changing names. The order, which Biden will sign on Monday afternoon on camera, affects 36 "customer experience improvement commitments" across...
Fox News

Blinken says Russia will face 'massive consequences' if they invade Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned that there will be "massive consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine or continues to show aggression on their border. "They are equally resolute in their determination to stand against Russian aggression, to ideally deter it, prevent it," Blinken said, referring to U.S. allies he met with at the G7 meeting on Saturday. "And we’ve made clear as well that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine​."
