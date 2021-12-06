Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Since the General Assembly adjourned in April, four new lawmakers have been appointed to the House of Delegates. They will be among the 187 lawmakers to undertake the congressional redistricting process, election of a new state treasurer, and consideration of veto overrides. (One vacancy remains in the House of Delegates, where Linda Foley, a Democrat, was nominated by the Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee last week to fill a vacancy in District 15.)

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO