ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a wet Monday thanks to a surge of moisture moving through South Florida, unseasonably warm...

miami.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

Tracking a big warm up for the end of the week

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 30s. Winds picking up to about 20 mph. TOMORROW: Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower to mid-60s. EXTENDED: A warm front moving into the area overnight will increase clouds over the region, keeping us above freezing tonight. Tomorrow will be warm and windy as the front gets north of us, and temperatures reach the lower 60s. A stalled cold front could bring a few showers and more clouds late Thursday night into Friday, but ahead of that cold front will bring the opportunity for a record high in the afternoon as we try to get into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The fast-moving cold front will bring a chance for showers and a few rumbles to areas generally east of Highway 63, but the severe threat will be higher across southeast Missouri into the Ohio Valley on Friday afternoon into the evening. We're cooler behind the front on Saturday to kick off the weekend as highs fall into the mid-40s. The cool down is short lived as upper high pressure builds over much of the country next week, getting us back into the mid 50s on Sunday and in the 60s to around 70 through a good portion of next week. The warmth looks to continue as we get closer to Christmas, but there could be some rain in the forecast by mid-late next week.
ENVIRONMENT
alabamawx.com

Near Record Warmth Tomorrow; Stormy Start To The Weekend

BIG CHANGES AHEAD: With a clear sky, temperatures are mostly in the 30s across the northern half of Alabama this morning, with 40s over the southern counties. Today will be partly sunny with a high in the 60s; clouds will increase late in the day as a surface front near the Gulf Coast begins to lift northward. A few showers are likely late tonight across the state as the front moves through; a rumble of thunder is possible, no severe storms are expected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Washington Post

D.C.-area forecast: Cool today, but record warmth is likely Saturday

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10. 5/10: Cool air won’t cease, and clouds increase. A good day for a fleece. Tonight: Partly cloudy with light breezes. Lows: 28-34 Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, late-day sprinkle possible. Highs: 47-52 Forecast in detail.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
WKRG

Scattered showers this afternoon

Most will stay dry through this morning, but starting after lunch, passing showers are possible. Temperatures are starting chilly for some in the 30’s in our northern communities with our coastal areas close to 50 degrees. Highs today will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Tonight,...
MOBILE, AL
News 12

Chilly temps continue; weekend warmup, more rain on the way

WHAT'S NEW – Mainly rain showers today and a few snowflakes mixing in at the start and at the end tonight. WHAT'S NEXT – Brief cold Thursday and then big warmup with next rain event Saturday. Today will be drier and cool with highs in the low-40s. Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
WVNT-TV

Cold Tonight. Nicer on Thursday

Wednesday night will bring mostly clear skies and very chilly temperatures. Our lows are going to drop into the low and mid 20s by the morning commute. Anything that is still wet on the roadways can freeze back up as our road temperatures drop too, so be sure to take it slow on roads that still look wet. We are quiet through the night though and don’t add any additional snow showers.
ENVIRONMENT
hoiabc.com

A warm and wet end to the work week

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our recent cold weather will continue for the rest of the day and overnight, but changes are coming for the rest of the week. We may see a few passing clouds overnight, but otherwise it’ll be quiet and cold with lows in the mid 20s. It may be a little breezy at times overnight with wind gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Muggy#Cbsmiami
whdh.com

Scattered Snow Showers Tonight, Dry and Cold Thursday

With scattered snow showers tonight, watch for slick spots if you’re traveling overnight. However, this is a quick-moving system, as the snow showers are expected to taper around 3am. As far as accumulation, we’re looking at a coating for much of the region, with around an inch of snow...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
MIAMI, FL
Central Illinois Proud

Warm & unsettled weather to end the work week

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – With the exception of the past few days it has been a warm December for Central Illinois. In fact the average temperature was 5.5° above average through the first seven days of the month. The weather pattern will remain active through the end of the week resulting in more large temperatures swings and additional rounds of rain and wind.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Near record warmth and a severe threat

BIG CHANGES AHEAD: With a clear sky, temperatures are mostly in the 30s across the northern half of Alabama this morning, with 40s over the southern counties. Today will be partly sunny with a high in the 60s; clouds will increase late in the day as a surface front near the Gulf Coast begins to lift northward. A few showers are likely late tonight across the state as the front moves through; a rumble of thunder is possible, no severe storms are expected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions Point To 2021 Not Being A White Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warmup Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is ahead. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning with temperatures starting off near freezing. A dry afternoon is expected with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As warmer temperatures in the 50 move in Friday, showers are possible by the evening. Temperatures climb into the 40s Saturday as some sun returns late in the day. Sunny Sunday ahead as not as cold in the 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Record Warmth In South Florida And This Is What’s Causing It

MIAMI CBS(Miami) – South Florida is feeling too warm for December and that’s putting the heat on the holiday season shopping with shoppers not just breaking the bank but also breaking into a sweat. Temperatures have been warmer each afternoon, so far this week, and Wednesday afternoon is no exception. The forecast high on Wednesday is expected to top 86 degrees in Miami which is only one degree away from tying the record high of 87 set in 2017. 87 degrees is also a record max temperature for Thursday that was set in 2009. The forecast high for this Thursday afternoon is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy