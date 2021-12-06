Miami Weather: Wet Monday, Warm Up This Week

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the upper 30s. Winds picking up to about 20 mph. TOMORROW: Partly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower to mid-60s. EXTENDED: A warm front moving into the area overnight will increase clouds over the region, keeping us above freezing tonight. Tomorrow will be warm and windy as the front gets north of us, and temperatures reach the lower 60s. A stalled cold front could bring a few showers and more clouds late Thursday night into Friday, but ahead of that cold front will bring the opportunity for a record high in the afternoon as we try to get into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. The fast-moving cold front will bring a chance for showers and a few rumbles to areas generally east of Highway 63, but the severe threat will be higher across southeast Missouri into the Ohio Valley on Friday afternoon into the evening. We're cooler behind the front on Saturday to kick off the weekend as highs fall into the mid-40s. The cool down is short lived as upper high pressure builds over much of the country next week, getting us back into the mid 50s on Sunday and in the 60s to around 70 through a good portion of next week. The warmth looks to continue as we get closer to Christmas, but there could be some rain in the forecast by mid-late next week.

