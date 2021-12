The Branch Ergonomic Chair is an affordable option for those looking to improve their posture while working remotely or at the office. Its removable lumbar rest helped us sit up straight and comfortably while working and the chair’s seven points of adjustment allowed us to easily find the perfect fit. The available color options for the seat and frame also allow you to have a chair that stands out or one that blends in depending on your personal taste.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO