ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Damian Lillard Wants To Play With Philadelphia 76ers Guard Ben Simmons: Report

By Tom Ignudo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qf2Un_0dFHc21900

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have had a difficult time trying to deal All-Star guard Ben Simmons , but a new report could change that. On Monday, The Athletic reported that Portland Trail Blazers superstar guard Damian Lillard would like to play with Simmons following the team firing general manager Neil Olshey.

Here’s part of the story from The Athletic:

“Lillard intends to give the Trail Blazers organization time to find its next leader of basketball operations. But beyond the front office component, the face of the franchise still wants significant changes to the roster. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play with Philadelphia 76ers three-time All-Star Ben Simmons . The Trail Blazers’ league-worst defense would instantly improve, and sharing a backcourt with a non-shooter could work given Lillard’s high-volume usage.”

Portland’s defense would certainly see improvement with Simmons in the lineup. They currently have one of the league’s worst defenses — a problem that has existed throughout Lillard’s tenure as a Trail Blazer.

The Athletic notes the Sixers and Portland previously discussed a trade that would send CJ McCollum, a first-round pick, and a young player like Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons to Philadelphia for Simmons.

But, according to The Athletic, the Sixers asked for McCollum, multiple draft picks, and multiple draft swaps, which Portland rejected.

With Olshey out of the picture, maybe things change in Portland. Maybe whoever Portland hires feels pressured to trade for Simmons in order to keep Lillard happy.

Of course, Sixers fans would much rather Lillard ask out of Portland and be dealt to Philadelphia, but the market for Simmons hasn’t been there yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IqvEq_0dFHc21900

Damian Lillard (Photo Credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

A package that includes McCollum, a first-round pick, and Little or Simons is a solid offer for Simmons, even though it’s not the big splash president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and company have coveted throughout this saga.

McCollum is averaging 20.6 points per game and shooting 39.3% on 3-pointers this season. He would give the Sixers a much-needed component they need on offense — someone who can create their own shot and get a bucket late in games. Simons or Little could potentially be solid pieces off the bench.

Sixers fans, just as they have for months now, will be keeping a very close eye on the Simmons, Lillard situations, and maybe this time it will finally end with the Australian native finally getting shipped out of Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Is Reportedly "Broke"

Ben Simmons has been ducking the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he is refusing to play any games. The Sixers are understandably upset about this situation, and as a result, they have been fining Simmons millions of dollars. Essentially, they are withholding his checks, and in the midst of all of this, Simmons has stated that these measures have caused him great mental distress. Needless to say, the situation is easily the messiest to come out of the NBA this season.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nassir Little
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Damian Lillard
hotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard To Miss Over A Week With Abdominal Injury: Report

Damian Lillard is one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, and he is instrumental to the success of the Portland Trail Blazers, who have always struggled whenever he isn't in the lineup. This season has been one of trial and error for the Blazers who are constantly trying to figure out which lineups are the best. Head coach Chauncey Billups has a lot to figure out right now and moving forward, it seems as though the Blazers will have to deal with some added adversity.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#The Athletic That Lillard#The Trail Blazers#Athletic#Sixers
NBA Analysis Network

Kings View Key Guards As ‘Untouchables’ In Ben Simmons Trade

With the Sacramento Kings moving on from head coach Luke Walton, many people are asking what is next for the franchise. Ownership’s goal is to still make the NBA postseason and snap a 15-year playoff drought. The team’s performance to start the season has put them behind the eight-ball. They...
NBA
920 ESPN

Sources: Dame Lillard ‘Would Like to Play’ with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is still a Sixer, but might have a willing partner. Lillard wants changes to the Trail Blazers roster in Portland and one player he is willing to pair up with according to The Athletic is Simmons. Multiple sources have told The Athletic that Lillard would like to play...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

How Hawks Could Trade For 76ers Star Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers have done a good job of weathering the storm this season without NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. However, other players missing time whether it be for injury or health and safety protocols have been tougher to overcome. The 76ers started the season 8-2 and in first place in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Damian Lillard's Alleged Grievance With The Blazers Detailed In New Report

Damian Lillard has been the franchise player for the Portland Trail Blazers for a decade now, and unfortunately, the team doesn't have much to show for it. Of course, this is not Lillard's fault. Instead, it is the fault of management, who has refused to give Lillard a team that he can truly win with. The Blazers roster has always been inconsistent, and after a rough start this season, it almost seems like a foregone conclusion that they won't make it to the postseason.
NBA
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The 76ers Need Damian Lillard

It seems that the Philadelphia 76ers have been angling to land Damian Lillard for years now. In reality, their pursuit of Lillard is only a few months old but it feels like longer because their desire for him is so strong. No one can blame the 76ers for their interest...
NBA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard Would Like To Play With This Star

Damian Lillard reportedly wants “significant changes” made to the Trail Blazers’ roster, and he likes the idea of sharing a backcourt with one of the NBA’s more unique players. In a column published Monday to The Athletic, Shams Charania and Sam Amick shed light on Portland’s firing of general manager...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Spurs Trade Sends Ben Simmons to San Antonio

Currently 13-11, the Philadelphia 76ers are still a contending team in the NBA, but they need to figure out what the future holds for Ben Simmons. He has not played since the Sixers lost to the Hawks in the playoffs last season and not wanting to play for the 76ers again, it seems like the team is going to have to try and trade him ahead of the deadline this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Blazers’ Damian Lillard name-drops top three perimeter defenders in the NBA

Getting buckets is Damian Lillard’s specialty in the NBA, so he’s one of the guys who would be perfect to ask who among the league’s defenders are the best of the best. The Portland Trail Blazers got exactly that question during a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) and dropped three names: Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, and Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy