Denver Art Museum mulls fate of plundered African art

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Art Museum is in possession of a rare 16th- or 17th-century bronze plaque that originated from the former Kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria.

British troops raided the kingdom in 1897 and confiscated all the royal treasures.

Most were auctioned in London and over the past century were dispersed to hundreds of institutions around the world, including the Denver Art Museum.

The Denver Post reports pressure is mounting for the relics to be given back to their rightful owners.

The Denver Art museum has not displayed the Benin bronze in years and is working to better understand its complete provenance.