Police: Man Brandishing Wooden Daggers Threatens To Kill Woman On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they said was wielding “wooden daggers” and threatened to kill a woman at a Midtown subway station.

It happened Nov. 29 at 7:20 a.m.

Police said the victim, 46, was on a southbound 4 train near 59th Street when the suspect approached her and threatened to kill her. He also allegedly made anti-white statements, police said.

The suspect has a tattoo of an ankh on the right side of his face.

