Man arrested in Sunday road rage shooting

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported road rage incident in the Good Hope area on Sunday, December 5.

The CCSO said the incident resulted in an altercation with a person being shot.

As of Monday morning, Cullman County Deputies arrested James Allen Milligan, 72, of Huntsville.

He was charged with the following: attempted murder, aggravated assault and menacing.

He is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.

This article will be updated once more information becomes readily available.