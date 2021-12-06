ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested in Sunday road rage shooting

By Lauren Estes
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported road rage incident in the Good Hope area on Sunday, December 5.

The CCSO said the incident resulted in an altercation with a person being shot.

As of Monday morning, Cullman County Deputies arrested James Allen Milligan, 72, of Huntsville.

He was charged with the following: attempted murder, aggravated assault and menacing.

He is currently being held in the Cullman County Detention Center.

This article will be updated once more information becomes readily available.

Law enforcement urges extra safety this holiday season

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shares the importance of security at home and offers safety tips while shopping this holiday season.  CPD Public Relations Officer Adam Clark said one way to help with small thefts of opportunity is to have your packages delivered to a pick-up location instead […]
CULLMAN, AL
