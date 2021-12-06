ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Williams freshman Cam'ron Jones voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

By David Kehrli, Times-News
Times-News
Times-News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3crv5i_0dFHbZmQ00

Williams High School freshman Cam'ron Jones is the Times-News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec.5, as determined by a fan vote.

The forward provided the Bulldogs boys' basketball team with 17 points and 13 rebounds and 22 points and 19 rebounds, respectively, in games against Southern Alamance and Cummings last week.

Eastern Alamance senior Hali Watkins was voted as the runner-up after posting 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in the Eagles girls' basketball team's victory against Bartlett Yancey. She followed up that performance with 26 points, seven rebounds and six steals to help the Eagles defeat Southern Alamance.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

Three high school athletes from Alamance County teams produced impressive individual performances the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, making them candidates for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award.

Now it's time to vote on those athletes at thetimesnews.com

Take a look at each of the top performers and vote through Tuesday night. The winner will be announced online Wednesday morning.

NOTE: Coaches and athletic directors can nominate a player for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award by sending nominations to david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com by noon Sunday. Include the player's name, year in school and stats / accomplishments for the week.

Take advantage of our $1 for 6 months sale on digital subscriptions. For special offers, click here .

Hali Watkins, Eastern Alamance

The senior for the Eagles girls' basketball team provided 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 66-16 victory against Bartlett Yancey. In a 43-29 victory against Southern Alamance, she finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and six steals.

More: 24 Alamance County high school girls' basketball players to watch during the 2021-22 season

Southern Alamance cheerleading team

The Patriots varsity cheerleading squad won the Game Day Division in Varsity DI Non Tumble at the NCHSAA State Invitational over the weekend.

Cam'ron Jones, Williams

The freshman poured in 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, four blocks and no turnovers in the Bulldogs boys' basketball team's 58-45 victory against Southern Alamance. In a 52-50 loss to Cummings, Jones provided 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 19 rebounds.

David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can reach him at david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidKehrliTN. Subscribe to the Burlington Times-News here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Williams freshman Cam'ron Jones voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What Chris Wallace's big move says about streaming at CNN and Fox

New York (CNN) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Sunday morning's big surprise in the TV news world, Chris Wallace signing off from Fox News, was followed by a second surprise a few minutes later: Wallace is joining CNN as an anchor on the CNN+ streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance County, NC
Education
Alamance County, NC
Basketball
Alamance County, NC
Sports
County
Alamance County, NC
The Hill

Elon Musk named Time's person of the year

Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk has been named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" for 2021. The magazine's prized annual designation was announced on Monday by editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, who said Musk was named the Person of the Year for "creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and perils of the age of tech titans and for driving society's most daring and disruptive transformations."
BUSINESS
The Hill

Biden to sign order to streamline government services to public

President Biden is signing an executive order on Monday intended to cut back on the bureaucracy around government services for the public such as renewing passports, applying for loans or changing names. The order, which Biden will sign on Monday afternoon on camera, affects 36 "customer experience improvement commitments" across...
POTUS
CNN

Why was this weekend's F1 title so controversial?

(CNN) — This Sunday, Max Verstappen clinched his first Formula One World Championship by beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen was declared champion -- but only after both teams spent hours in the steward's box, after Hamilton's Mercedes team launched two protests against the hotly contested result, which were dismissed by officials.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Cheerleading#Williams High School#Times News Athlete#Eastern Alamance#Eagles#Patriots#The Game Day Division
Fox News

Blinken says Russia will face 'massive consequences' if they invade Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned that there will be "massive consequences" if Russia invades Ukraine or continues to show aggression on their border. "They are equally resolute in their determination to stand against Russian aggression, to ideally deter it, prevent it," Blinken said, referring to U.S. allies he met with at the G7 meeting on Saturday. "And we’ve made clear as well that there would be massive consequences if Russia commits renewed acts of aggression against Ukraine​."
POLITICS
Times-News

Times-News

164
Followers
180
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hendersonville, NC from blueridgenow.com.

 http://blueridgenow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy