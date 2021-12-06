Williams freshman Cam'ron Jones voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Williams High School freshman Cam'ron Jones is the Times-News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec.5, as determined by a fan vote.

The forward provided the Bulldogs boys' basketball team with 17 points and 13 rebounds and 22 points and 19 rebounds, respectively, in games against Southern Alamance and Cummings last week.

Eastern Alamance senior Hali Watkins was voted as the runner-up after posting 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in the Eagles girls' basketball team's victory against Bartlett Yancey. She followed up that performance with 26 points, seven rebounds and six steals to help the Eagles defeat Southern Alamance.

♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦

Three high school athletes from Alamance County teams produced impressive individual performances the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, making them candidates for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award.

Now it's time to vote on those athletes at thetimesnews.com

Take a look at each of the top performers and vote through Tuesday night. The winner will be announced online Wednesday morning.

NOTE: Coaches and athletic directors can nominate a player for the Times-News Athlete of the Week award by sending nominations to david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com by noon Sunday. Include the player's name, year in school and stats / accomplishments for the week.

Take advantage of our $1 for 6 months sale on digital subscriptions. For special offers, click here .

Hali Watkins, Eastern Alamance

The senior for the Eagles girls' basketball team provided 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 66-16 victory against Bartlett Yancey. In a 43-29 victory against Southern Alamance, she finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and six steals.

More: 24 Alamance County high school girls' basketball players to watch during the 2021-22 season

Southern Alamance cheerleading team

The Patriots varsity cheerleading squad won the Game Day Division in Varsity DI Non Tumble at the NCHSAA State Invitational over the weekend.

Cam'ron Jones, Williams

The freshman poured in 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting with 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, four blocks and no turnovers in the Bulldogs boys' basketball team's 58-45 victory against Southern Alamance. In a 52-50 loss to Cummings, Jones provided 22 points on 9-for-19 shooting with 19 rebounds.

David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can reach him at david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidKehrliTN. Subscribe to the Burlington Times-News here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Williams freshman Cam'ron Jones voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for Nov. 29-Dec. 5