Boiling Springs school mourns loss of 5th-grader killed in 2-vehicle crash over weekend

Spartanburg School District 2 is mourning the loss of a fifth-grade student killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Kye Medlock, 10, of Compton Road, Inman, and a student at Hendrix Elementary School, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

School district spokesman Adrian Acosta said counselors will be at the Boiling Springs school on Monday, Dec. 6 to support Hendrix students and staff.

"Our collective hearts go out to the Medlock family as they try to cope with the passing of their loved one," Acosta said in a statement. "As Kye was a vibrant and cherished member of the school, we ask that you also keep his friends, teachers and administrators in your thoughts."

Hendrix Principal Tina Humphries said "Kye had such a sweet spirit about him," according to the statement. "He was always smiling. He also liked to make others laugh.

"As a gifted and talented student for the past three years, Kye enjoyed sharing his love for academics with his peers. He will be missed by his Hendrix Elementary School family."

The fatal crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hampton and Little Mountain roads, about three miles west of Inman, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Kye Medlock was a passenger in a 2002 Buick sedan car operated by Julie Medlock, 51, of Greer, which was traveling east on Hampton Road and attempted to turn onto Little Mountain Road when it was struck by a 2002 Ford pickup truck, according to Ridgeway.

Julie Medlock was injured in the crash and taken to Spartanburg Medical Center. Both Julie and Kye were wearing seat belts, Ridgeway said.

The driver of the pickup truck also was wearing a seat belt and was not injured., Ridgeway said.

