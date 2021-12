Everyone has a favourite Selling Sunset realtor. And now with how many seasons there have been and how we feel we all know the cast members inside out, you really can divide a room with your opinions. I’ve lost friends over telling people a tiny part of me still thinks Christine Quinn will forever be a queen, despite the accusations of her lying this season. So now is time to end the discussion once and for all, this is more important than any election you will ever do – it’s time to vote for the best person in the cast of Selling Sunset. A King or Queen of The Oppenheim Group.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO