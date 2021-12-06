ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pick of the Week: Mitski “The Only Heartbreaker”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitski still knows how to hit listeners straight in the heart. It’s been six years since she put out her last album, the art piece that is 2018’s Be The Cowboy. And with the release of last month’s single “Working for the Knife” and her latest, “The Only Heartbreaker,” Mitski proves...

wers.org

Pick of the Week: Spoon “The Hardest Cut”

After treading the lines of indie-alternative, electronic and pop on their last few albums, Spoon is ready to rock. With detuned guitars at the forefront, lead single “The Hardest Cut” gives a moody taste of the band's upcoming tenth studio album. The record, titled Lucifer On The Sofa, has been...
ROCK MUSIC
thermtide.com

Looking back on Mitski’s first album, “Lush”

Someone once told me that songs are poems recited with an accompanying melody and rhythm. That lyrics are like stanzas and albums resemble poetry collections. Songwriters are akin to poets, and singers are poetry performers. I can’t say I totally agree with this for every artist, but there is one...
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

Mitski Drops Ode to Insomnia, ‘Heat Lightning’

“I’ve laid awake since one/And now it’s four o’clock.” Mitski has dropped “Heat Lightning,” a stirring ode to insomnia. A track from her upcoming album Laurel Hell, “Heat Lightning” is accompanied by a lyric video created by Alex Moy. It features surreal landscapes — from floating furniture to rising glaciers — over haunting instrumentation.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mitski – “Heat Lightning”

In February, Mitski is releasing her sixth album, Laurel Hell, the follow-up to 2018’s Be The Cowboy. We’ve heard “Working For The Knife” and “The Only Heartbreaker” from it already, and today we’re getting a third single, “Heat Lightning.” It starts out ponderous and slow but builds to a crescendo of fluttering piano keys and dissonance by the middle before sinking back down again. Some lyrics: “And there’s nothing I can do/ Not much I can change/ So I give it up to you/ I hope that’s okay.” The track comes with an animated video created by Alex Moy. Check it out below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Mitski yields to the elements on “Heat Lightning”

Mitski has shared a new song called "Heat Lightning," the third single from her forthcoming album, Laurel Hell, out February 4, 2022 on Dead Oceans. The track comes with a surrealist, animated lyric video by Alex Moy. In early October, Mitski announced her new album with "Working for the Knife,"...
MUSIC
Washington Square News

Listen to this: Mitski strikes again with new single ‘Heat Lightning’

Yes, it’s true — this is the last edition of “Listen to this” for the fall semester. It’s been crazy and hectic, but time really has flown. Ahead of her forthcoming album, “Laurel Hell,” Mitski dropped “Heat Lightning.” Of course we had to review it. Also this week, Ed Sheeran and Elton John teamed up, and Joshua Bassett from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” and ex-boyfriend of seven-time Grammy nominee Olivia Rodrigo released a short EP of singles. Read on for more.
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Mitski, Spotify, Alison Wonderland, more

Reggae artist and producer Freddie McGregor – with his catalogue spanning more than 40 albums over six decades – has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Warner Chappell. “With a new album in the works and the live scene coming out of hibernation, it seems like the right time to start writing a new chapter in my career”, he says. “I want to connect with other writers and producers from around the world to keep inspiring me to make music that moves people”.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Zach’s Picks Of The Week – December 6 – 11

How’s it going everyone out there reading these words printed on this article. Welcome back to Canadian Beats and once again it’s Music Monday, so we’ve got new music. These are going to be “Zach’s Picks of The Week” and are my recommendations of articles from this amazing website. All of this new music was hand-picked by yours truly, five articles and five new artists have been featured. So I hope you do find something you like. But if you do not, then you can also check out the rest of our website where we got plenty more articles posted. But right now let’s check out the video where we will have featured clips from all of my recommendations.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

The Pop Stop: Mitski, Bon Iver, & More Deliver This Week’s Hidden Gems

That Grape Juice know how passionate we are about music – whether that be past or present. However, unlike our other segments – Retro Rewind, TGJ Replay, and From The Vault – The Pop Stop is the most in-depth look at Pop songs that may have flown under the radar over the last week that you should know, rather they be from music’s biggest stars or those on the rise.
MUSIC
wers.org

Playlist: New Discoveries 12/7

SAM FENDER - “SPIT OF YOU”. Opening with a steady drum beat that feels like walking and a repeating guitar riff, Sam Fender comes in easy and even keeled on “Spit of You.” The track feels like an honest conversation coaxed out while taking a stroll. Fender is talking to his own father and you can feel the directness of his lyrics. He stays very calm through the whole song, only really raising his voice in the chorus. “I can talk to anyone, I can’t talk to you,” he sings, before bringing himself back. We know Fender can bring his voice up to fill a stadium, but he keeps this song more intimate and conversational. “Spit Of You” is off of Sam Fenders’ new record “Seventeen Going Under.”
MUSIC
The Post and Courier

Reader photo pick of the week: Soft

Soft is often synonymous with comfort, and going through all the soft submissions this week felt almost like sinking into a featherbed. Here are some of the softest. Our winner this week is from Jeanne Juhos of Charleston. The sweater the dog is wearing, the cat's fur and the utter sweetness inherent in animals napping together all combine to make one of the softest pictures — both literally and metaphorically.
CHARLESTON, SC
coolhunting.com

Link About It: This Week’s Picks

NYC Middle Schoolers Write the Only Children’s Book About Black Composer Florence Price. At Special Music School, NYC’s only music-focused K-12 public school, English teacher Shannon Potts assigned her sixth, seventh and eighth grade classes to study Florence Price, the first Black woman to have her music played by a major American orchestra. But as her students learned more about Price—whose contributions have become largely erased from historical and cultural memory—they realized there was little written about her, and no books at all aimed at kids, so Potts suggested they create their own. After 45 students wrote and illustrated Price’s biography, their book Who is Florence Price? found its way from the school to G Schirmer, the company that publishes Price’s music. The president of the company, Robert Thompson, was so floored by the children’s work, he agreed to publish it. The book is currently available for purchase with all royalties going to the non-profit organization Kaufman Music Center. Read more about the kids behind this inspiring work at NPR.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
cultureowl.com

Picks of the Week: Theatre, Dance and More...

Dive into some culture with us this weekend! Take a look at our top picks. Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol is, of course, spun off from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, only now the redemption story focuses not on mean, old Ebenezer Scrooge but on his long-dead business partner and chains-rattling ghost, Jacob Marley. Playwright Tom Mula adapted this holiday favorite from his own novella, and the show features a single actor relating the story of Marley, Scrooge and the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. More event details here.
THEATER & DANCE
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

