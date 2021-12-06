ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Davon Reed just what the Denver Nuggets need?

By Sean Carroll
Cover picture for the articleWith the injury bug biting hard, the Denver Nuggets have made their first move of the season, bringing up Davon Reed from the G-League. Reed was signed using the hardship exception according to Shams Charania, The Athletic and was averaging 15 points per game in seven games for the Grand Rapids...

