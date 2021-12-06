Is Davon Reed just what the Denver Nuggets need?

The injury bug refuses to stop biting the Denver Nuggets. For a team that started the season already knowing they would be without their second best player for most of it, things sure have gotten progressively worse. First it was Michael Porter Jr. experiencing a nerve issue in his back, an injury that nobody knows the full extent of quite yet but could result in the star forward missing the entire year. Then, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji experienced nagging ankle sprains that have forced them to miss games. Next, their MVP Nikola Jokic sustained a sprained wrist that has caused him to miss four straight games and has lead to the team losing six in a row. If that wasn’t bad enough, the news broke this week that P.J. Dozier suffered a torn ACL against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, putting the number of rotation players that are at risk for missing the entire season at 3.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO