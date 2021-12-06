Michigan officials announce the launch of a benefits center to address hunger

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the launch of the Michigan Benefits Center.

The center will help low-income Michiganders apply for food assistance.

“My top priority every day is to make life easier for Michigan families by delivering change that makes a difference in their lives, and the MI Benefits Center is the latest innovation to help us lower food costs for Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “By delivering additional relief to Michigan families on their grocery bills, we can ease financial burdens for Michiganders, drive down costs, and put more money in people’s pockets, putting Michigan first.”

The MI Benefits Center started mailing letters to older adults and others who are likely eligible for food assistance benefits but are not enrolled in the program. When people get the letter calls into the MI Benefits Center, they will be connected with a benefits outreach specialist who will screen them for benefits. The assistance will aid people who struggle with the application documents, or you can apply directly at www.michigan.gov/MIBridges .

“We know that Michiganders in need often face multiple hurdles to access the support services that will help them feed their families,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “Our goal is to reduce and eliminate those hurdles as much as possible. This outreach effort is our latest effort in the past few years to ensure everyone who qualifies for support can gain access.”

The goal is to make the process as easy as possible.

“Making it as easy as possible for people and families to access assistance to meet their food, education, health care, and other needs is essential to improving Michigan’s health outcomes and economic future,” said Trooper Sanders, a Michigan native, and chief executive officer of Benefits Data Trust, which also provides outreach and application assistance in six other states. “We know that streamlining benefits works, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support the state of Michigan’s larger initiative to improve the lives of Michiganders by connecting them to benefits.”

