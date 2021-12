Bitchin Bajas apparently have a new album coming out in 2022. But while Cooper Crain and his trio waited for their vinyl to get pressed—along with everyone else in the music industry not named Adele—they sat down and expanded on a really great idea they had on their last album, Bajas Fresh. Their version of almighty jazz pianist Sun Ra’s “Angels and Demons at Play'' was one of their most inspired experiments and, per the Spotify streaming numbers, one of their most popular. Now here’s a full album of Sun Ra interpretations made on 19 vintage keyboards and little else, available only through streaming services and on cassette, and supporting a Chicago organization that connects art instructors to prisoners at Illinois’ Stateville Maximum Security Prison.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO