Ryan Brasier Calls For Red Sox To Sign ‘Stud’ Seiya Suzuki

The Boston Red Sox have avoided the top part of the free agent pitching market thus far, but they have made a couple of moves in the lower tiers, searching for veteran upside with the signings of both Michael Wacha as well as James Paxton. Well, before the lockout that is expected to start at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, they have squeezed in another signing of that ilk. According to a report from the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Boston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Milton, MA native Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, which presumably would have to be done before the aforementioned 11:59 deadline. We will update this post when reported contract terms come out.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO