MLB

Ryan Brasier Calls For Red Sox To Sign ‘Stud’ Seiya Suzuki

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago
Seiya Suzuki is arguably the top international player available this offseason, and one of his former teammates is pushing the Boston Red Sox to sign him. Suzuki, who has spent his pro career with Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Nippon Professional Baseball, is likely...

Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
The Spun

Boston Red Sox Reportedly Signing Veteran Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox lost a key member of their rotation earlier this offseason, as Eduardo Rodriguez agreed to a five-year deal worth $77 million with the Detroit Tigers. On Friday, the front office found a free agent who can potentially take Rodriguez’s spot in the rotation. According to ESPN...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Red Sox could sign ex-Yankees outfielder

As if the New York Yankees needed any more motivation when they face the Boston Red Sox. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham reports the Red Sox could be a landing spot for former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier. Is Yankees bust Clint Frazier worth a one-year deal at short money? The...
MLB
985thesportshub.com

Red Sox sign free agent outfielder ahead of MLB CBA deadline

Over the past few days, MLB teams have been scrambling to sign free agents ahead of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement expiring Tuesday night. Teams can’t sign free agents until a new deal is agreed to, and with lengthy labor negotiations expected, front offices are trying to get ahead of what’s to come.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Red Sox sign RHP Wacha to $7 million, 1-year deal

The Boston Red Sox have signed Michael Wacha to a $7 million, one-year deal, adding the right-hander to an already thin rotation that lost Eduardo Rodriguez in free agency. The team announced the contract on Saturday. Wacha, 30, was 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA last season for Tampa Bay. He...
MLB
NESN

What Reported Signing Of Pitcher Michael Wacha Means For Red Sox

Rumor has it the Red Sox have added some depth to their rotation. Boston on Friday evening was reported to be finalizing a one-year contract with Michael Wacha pending a physical, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The free agent pitcher, who spent 2021 in Tampa Bay, went 3-5 with a 5.05...
MLB
WMUR.com

Red Sox re-sign veteran relief pitcher Ryan Brasier to 1-year deal for 2022

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have avoided arbitration with one of their veteran relief pitchers, who will be under contract for the 2022 season. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Tuesday that the club agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Ryan Brasier. Robert Murray of FanSided,...
MLB
NECN

Building a Rotation Out of Bargains? Red Sox Latest Signing Not Exactly Inspiring

Tomase: Sox prepared to wait for Paxton at expense of 2022 rotation originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. OK, now Chaim Bloom is just trolling us. It's one thing to let Eduardo Rodriguez walk in free agency without so much as a multi-year offer because you realize you're not going to compete with Detroit's $77 million. It's another to let the top of the pitching market scatter across the country like so many wisps of dandelion, Kevin Gausman touching down in Toronto, Cy Young winner Robbie Ray settling in Seattle, Max Scherzer fluttering onto a patch of dirt in Flushing.
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Red Sox on verge of signing RHP Michael Wacha

The Boston Red Sox are closing in on a deal with free agent right-hander Michael Wacha, according to multiple reports. The 30-year-old Wacha spent last season with the Tampa Bay Rays and went 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA in 29 appearances (23 starts). Overall, Wacha is 63-48 with a 4.14...
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox to sign starting pitcher Michael Wacha pending physical (report)

The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a one-year contract with right-handed starting pitcher Michael Wacha pending a physical, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Friday. Wacha went 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, .270 batting average against, 2.2 walks per nine innings and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 outings (23 starts) for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. He finished with a 4.53 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 23 starts.
MLB
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox unlikely to sign free agent Chris Taylor, who may sign by Wednesday’s CBA deadline

Free agent utility man Chris Taylor would seem to be a fit for the Red Sox, but it doesn’t appear the club is aggressively pursuing him. Despite prior reports of Boston’s interest in Taylor, the Sox are not among the clubs aggressively pursuing him, according to a source familiar with the situation. In fact, it’s unclear if the Red Sox are even involved in the Taylor sweepstakes at all.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox projected starting rotation after signing Michael Wacha

What will the Boston Red Sox starting rotation look like now that they’ve signed Michael Wacha in free agency? Well, it might be a little deeper now. The Boston Red Sox may have found an arm to help steady their starting rotation, but it’s probably not attached to a pitcher who many Red Sox fans were hoping for.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Red Sox Reportedly Sign Lefty James Paxton

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox added to their rotation early Wednesday morning, reportedly signing lefty James Paxton to a one-year deal. The southpaw is coming off Tommy John surgery, and isn’t expected to return until midway through the season. Paxton was once a top-of-the-rotation guy, but will likely slot...
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Red Sox sign LHPs Hill, Paxton, trade Renfroe for JBJ

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have signed free agent left-handers Rich Hill and James Paxton and reacquired outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. from Milwaukee in a trade that sends outfielder Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers. The flurry of moves came just a few hours before the midnight expiration of baseball’s...
MLB
Over the Monster

Red Sox reportedly sign Rich Hill, pending physical

The Boston Red Sox have avoided the top part of the free agent pitching market thus far, but they have made a couple of moves in the lower tiers, searching for veteran upside with the signings of both Michael Wacha as well as James Paxton. Well, before the lockout that is expected to start at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, they have squeezed in another signing of that ilk. According to a report from the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, Boston has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Milton, MA native Rich Hill. The deal is pending a physical, which presumably would have to be done before the aforementioned 11:59 deadline. We will update this post when reported contract terms come out.
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign Ryan Brasier, non-tender Tim Locastro in flurry of roster moves

In a flurry of roster moves made on Tuesday, the Red Sox agreed to a one-year contract with Ryan Brasier for the 2022 season, did not tender a contract for 2022 to Tim Locastro, and tendered contracts to all 27 remaining unsigned players on the major-league roster. The club made...
MLB
NECN

Red Sox to Sign Mass. Native Left-Hander Rich Hill

Report: Red Sox signing LHP Rich Hill originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rich Hill reportedly is signing with the Boston Red Sox... again. The veteran left-hander and the Red Sox agreed to a contract on Wednesday, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier. If the deal is made official, it'll be Hill's third stint with Boston.
MLB
ABC6.com

Red Sox Re-Sign Catcher Kevin Plawecki To One-Year Deal

BOSTON, MA—The Boston Red Sox today agreed to terms with catcher Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract for the 2022 season. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement. Plawecki, 30, played in 64 games for the Red Sox last season, making 40 starts at catcher. The right-handed hitter batted...
MLB
NBC Sports

Red Sox free agent target Marcus Stroman signs with Cubs

Classify this as spending intelligently. The Cubs have signed Marcus Stroman, the right-hander tweeted Wednesday, bringing one of the best starting pitchers on this offseason’s free agent market to the North Side. It’s the Cubs’ biggest addition not only so far this offseason, but their biggest in nearly four winters....
MLB
