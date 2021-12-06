ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Condemns Militant Attack in Mali that Killed 31

By Reuters
neworleanssun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States 'strongly condemns' a militant attack on a bus in central Mali that killed at least 31 people and wounded 17, the State Department said Sunday. Unidentified gunmen on Friday opened...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indonesian militant given life sentence in 2005 attack

An Indonesian court sentenced an Islamic militant who eluded capture for 16 years to life in prison on Wednesday after finding him guilty of making bombs used in a 2005 market attack that killed 22 people.Upik Lawanga, known as “professor,” is a key member of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant network, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group. It is widely blamed for attacks including the 2002 bombings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists, as well as attacks in the Philippines.The East Jakarta District Court found Lawanga, 43, guilty of involvement...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

U.N. Worker Killed in Attack on Peacekeeping Convoy in Mali

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified armed men attacked a convoy belonging to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali on Friday, killing one civilian worker and wounding another, the mission said. The convoy was travelling from the northern city of Kidal to Gao and came under fire about 100 km (62...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niger#Africa#Militant#Burkina Faso#The State Department#Al Qaida#Islamic#Malian
newyorkcitynews.net

Suspected Militants Kill at Least 30 in Central Mali: Local Officials

BAMAKO, MALI - Suspected militants killed at least 30 civilians in an attack on a passenger vehicle in central Mali's volatile Mopti, local officials said Saturday. 'The passengers were sprayed with bullets and the vehicle was torched,' during an attack by 'terrorists' near the town of Bandiagara on Friday, the officials told AFP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Two Soldiers Killed in Islamist Militant Attack in Northern Benin, Army Says

COTONOU (Reuters) -Two soldiers were killed and several more wounded when Islamist militants attacked a border security post in northern Benin on Wednesday night, the army said. The raid in Porga region was the second in Benin this week. Islamist militants attacked an army patrol in the department of Alibori...
MILITARY
The Independent

Reports: Myanmar troops burn alive 11 in retaliation attack

Myanmar government troops raided a small northwestern village, rounding up civilians, binding their hands and then burning them alive in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military convoy, according to witnesses and other reports. A video of the aftermath of Tuesday's attack showed the charred bodies of 11 victims, some believed to be teenagers, lying in a circle amid what appeared to be the remains of a hut in Done Taw village in Sagaing region. Outrage spread as the graphic images were shared on social media over what appeared to be the latest of increasingly brutal military attacks...
MILITARY
AFP

Burkina Faso PM, govt resign over security crisis

Burkina Faso's premier and government resigned Wednesday as protests mounted against officials' inability to combat a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed thousands. The premier's resignation comes after the president last month stressed the need for a "stronger" cabinet on the eve of anti-government protests over the jihadist violence.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dallassun.com

US, other world powers condemn Taliban over summary killings in Afghanistan

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): The United States joined other international powers in expressing "deep concern" over the summary killings and enforced disappearances in Afghanistan after the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban in August this year. "We are deeply concerned by reports of summary killings and enforced disappearances of...
U.S. POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
neworleanssun.com

China likely preparing Taiwan invasion Pentagon

Defending Taiwan from Chinese invasion has become an ?urgent? and ?priority? task for the US military, a senior Pentagon official told lawmakers, claiming Beijing has plans to forcefully ?unify? the island under mainland rule. Testifying at the Senate Foreign Relations hearing on Wednesday, Assistant Defense Secretary for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy