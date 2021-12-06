ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 6 days ago

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

U.K. approves GSK-Vir Bio's COVID-19 antibody treatment which cuts hospitalization/death by 79%

Britain's drug regulator has approved GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) and Vir Biotechnology's (NASDAQ:VIR) antibody based COVID-19 treatment, Xevudy (sotrovimab), for people with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of developing severe disease. In a clinical trial, a single dose of the monoclonal antibody was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

EU agencies back 'mix & match' COVID boosters

European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab. The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA advisory committee recommends emergency use authorization of Merck's experimental drug - the first pill to treat COVID-19

A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee recommended emergency use authorization of Merck & Co's experimental pill to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. The drug, called molnupiravir, stops the virus from making copies of itself, which prevents it from spreading throughout the body. Recent trial data have...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Drugs#Covid 19#Pharmaceuticals#Eu#The European Union#E U#Swiss#Ema#Ap
Benzinga

Novavax Shares Jump After Head Of EU Drug Regulator Hints At Imminent Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are advancing Tuesday amid signals that the company's long-delayed COVID-19 vaccine could soon receive authorization in Europe. What Happened: As Europe strives to fully vaccinate its population amid the variant threat, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, based on traditional vaccine technology, could soon receive authorization in Europe, Marco Cavaleri, head of the Vaccines Task Force of the European Medicines Agency reportedly told the press.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

EU health bodies recommend mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) -The European Union’s health bodies on Tuesday recommended that mixing and matching of approved COVID-19 vaccines can be done for both the initial courses and booster doses, as the region battles rising cases ahead of the holiday season. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

US approves new Covid-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

The FDA and other health authorities have stressed that antibody drugs are not a substitute for vaccines. US federal health officials have authorised a new Covid-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who cannot get adequate protection from vaccination. Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

EU regulator backs Roche's arthritis drug for treating severe COVID-19

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The European Union's drug regulator on Monday recommended extending the use of Roche's (ROG.S) RoActemra arthritis drug for adult COVID-19 patients on systemic treatment with steroids and those who need oxygen support or mechanical ventilation. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said its human medicines committee evaluated...
INDUSTRY
UPI News

EU drug regulator says mixing COVID-19 vaccines offers 'good' protection

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The European Union's top drug regulator on Tuesday said it's safe and effective for people to receive different COVID-19 vaccine formulations produced by different companies -- a process known as "mixing and matching." The European Medicines Agency said that using different types of vaccines together, known...
WORLD
pharmacytimes.com

Study: Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Superior Protection to Pfizer Vaccine

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine found to offer an increased level of protection, including a 21% reduced risk of documented infection and 41% lower risk of hospitalization. Although both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing documented infection, hospitalization, and death, the Moderna vaccine provides an increased level of protection, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The investigators said this was the first head-to-head comparison of the efficacy of the vaccines, examining health records of veterans who had received 1 of the 2 vaccines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
134K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy