🤼‍♀️ HHS girls open season in Valley Center

As a 1965 graduate, Bill Kimble is easily the most decorated athlete to graduate from Hoisington High School. Bill Kimble earned 12 gold medals from the KSHSAA State Track Meets in 1963, 1964 and 1965. In each of those three years, he won the gold in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes, the 180-yard hurdles, and the 880-yard relay. He also helped his track team win two state titles. Kimble holds the record for the 100-yard dash with a time of 9.6 seconds (or converted to meters is 10.5 seconds). Bill continues to hold the state records for the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes. Bill was also an accomplished football athlete and intended to compete for Texas when he experienced some bad luck with his trip and therefore returned to Kansas to participate in track and football at a junior college before being drafted to Vietnam.

