Hays, KS

🤼‍♀️ HHS girls open season in Valley Center

Hays Post
Hays Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VALLEY CENTER - The Hays High girls wrestling team opened their season at the Valley Center December Pools Tournament Friday. The Indians finished in 6th place out of 20 teams. Below are the individual results. Sarah Zimmerman's place is 4th and has scored 17.0 team points. Champ. Round 1...

Hays Post

🏀 KBCA releases Dec. 7 rankings

The Hays High and TMP-Marian boys are once again among the top-10 ranked teams in their respective classifications in the latest edition of the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association weekly rankings. The Indians dropped one spot, to number eight, in this week's 5A rankings despite losing to the number one team...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Almena coach, Hoisington track star named to KSHSAA Hall of Fame

As a 1965 graduate, Bill Kimble is easily the most decorated athlete to graduate from Hoisington High School. Bill Kimble earned 12 gold medals from the KSHSAA State Track Meets in 1963, 1964 and 1965. In each of those three years, he won the gold in the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes, the 180-yard hurdles, and the 880-yard relay. He also helped his track team win two state titles. Kimble holds the record for the 100-yard dash with a time of 9.6 seconds (or converted to meters is 10.5 seconds). Bill continues to hold the state records for the 100-yard and 220-yard dashes. Bill was also an accomplished football athlete and intended to compete for Texas when he experienced some bad luck with his trip and therefore returned to Kansas to participate in track and football at a junior college before being drafted to Vietnam.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🤼‍♂️ FHSU's Verhaeghe named MIAA Wrestler of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State senior wrestler Marty Verhaeghe has been named the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday (Dec. 7) by the league office. Verhaeghe, currently the 11th-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds in Division II, picked up the honor after a third-place finish at the Conner/Oppenheim Doane Open on Saturday (Dec. 4). He finished the day 5-1 overall, including three wins over Division I opponents. His first two wins were major decisions, including a 13-3 win against Sam Kruger of South Dakota State and a dominating 11-0 victory over Brahn Howard of Texas Wesleyan. His only loss was in sudden victory in the semifinals against the eventual champion, Nathan Haas from Nebraska. The Bucyrus, Kan. native finished the day with two more wins against wrestlers from South Dakota State, including a 7-3 decision over Caleb Orris and a 5-3 sudden victory win over Kruger.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ FHSU's Bevis named to D2CCA All-America third team

POMONA, Calif. – Fort Hays State senior defender Alec Bevis was elected to the D2CCA All-America Team for the 2021 season, announced on Wednesday (Dec. 8). The 2021 GAC/MIAA Defender of the Year was voted as one of the top 12 defenders in all of NCAA Division II, earning a third-team selection. The D2CCA All-America Team is voted on by Sports Information Directors and Athletic Media Relations Directors nationally in NCAA Division II.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

FHSU alum takes leadership position at Emporia health center

Following the retirement of Dr. Dilip Patel, Flint Hills Community Health Center recently announced the promotion of Jena Dunham to Director of Behavioral Health. Jena joined the health center a year ago as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. She brings extensive experience in psychiatric mental health to her position and proven...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Marquette hangs on late to defeat K-State

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — Kam Jones scored 15 points, Oso Ighodaro blocked a potential game-winning shot in the final seconds and Marquette edged Kansas State 64-63 in the Big East/Big 12 Battle on Wednesday night, K-State's first home loss this season. Kansas State pulled within a point, 64-63 on...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women remain atop national rankings

Road wins over a pair of in-state rivals helped the Fort Hays State women's basketball team maintain its spot on top of the WBCA Division II Coaches Poll Tuesday (Dec. 7). Fort Hays State nearly climbed into the top spot in this week's D2SIDA Media Poll, with the Tigers coming in three points behind top-ranked Alaska-Anchorage to once again occupy the No. 2 spot.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏈HHS Kanak and Meyers named to KFBCA All-State Team

Postseason honors continue to pile up for Hays High senior standouts Jaren Kanak and Gavin Meyers. On Tuesday the pair was named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association Top 11 team and the 5A All State Team. Kanak, who rushed for 1,615 yards and threw for another 910 yards with...
HAYS, KS
Hays, KS
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

