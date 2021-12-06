🤼‍♀️ HHS girls open season in Valley Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State senior wrestler Marty Verhaeghe has been named the latest MIAA Wrestler of the Week, announced Tuesday (Dec. 7) by the league office. Verhaeghe, currently the 11th-ranked wrestler at 184 pounds in Division II, picked up the honor after a third-place finish at the Conner/Oppenheim Doane Open on Saturday (Dec. 4). He finished the day 5-1 overall, including three wins over Division I opponents. His first two wins were major decisions, including a 13-3 win against Sam Kruger of South Dakota State and a dominating 11-0 victory over Brahn Howard of Texas Wesleyan. His only loss was in sudden victory in the semifinals against the eventual champion, Nathan Haas from Nebraska. The Bucyrus, Kan. native finished the day with two more wins against wrestlers from South Dakota State, including a 7-3 decision over Caleb Orris and a 5-3 sudden victory win over Kruger.
