The project is constantly developing and exploring additional bridges and paths to further free LP positions for yield maximization. In the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) world, different protocols have been developed to provide users with the ability to generate returns (yield) while maintaining, increasing, or shifting their exposure to certain digital assets. The problem is that these protocols are all built on different blockchains or across different layers of the same network to leverage the best technology for their specific use case. As our awareness of these issues has grown, we have been exploring several projects that are being designed to relieve the end-users of the silo burden. One of these projects is Instrumental Finance, a DeFi protocol seeking to alleviate the blatant problems faced by liquidity providers (LPs) as they farm yield across different networks.

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO