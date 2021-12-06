ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammett, ID

Train Derails in Hammett on Sunday

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-A train went off the tracks early Sunday morning near the small community of Hammett. According to the Elmore County Sheriff's...

kool965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 96.5

Friday Crash East of Kimberly Sends Woman to Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-At least one person was hospitalized Friday night following a crash east of Kimberly. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office first reported the serious crash a little after 7 p.m. December 3, on Idaho Highway 50 and 3700 E that was blocking traffic as an air ambulance had landed. Drivers were advised to stay clear of the area while emergency crews worked the scene. According to Idaho State Police, an adult female who was ejected in the two-vehicle crash was air-lifted to a hospital from the scene.
KIMBERLY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Juvenile Killed in Crash Near Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators say a female juvenile was killed early Monday morning west of Wendell. According to Idaho State Police, the girl was headed west on E 2900 S at just before 3 a.m. in a Dodge Caravan when she went off the road, overcorrected, and lost control. The van overturned and came to rest in the eastbound lane. The young driver died at the scene. ISP says evidence indicates that drugs and or alcohol may be a factor in the fatal crash which is still under investigation.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Burley Apartment Catches Fire

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire forced the evacuation of a Burley motel apartment complex Wednesday morning. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews were called out at around 10:30 a.m. to the Parish Motel apartments on East Main where one of the units was on fire. Everyone living in the complex was able to evacuate and make it out unharmed. Fire crews from three engines extinguished the fire in about ten minutes. Those impacted are being helped by the American Red Cross. According to Burley Fire, the cause is thought to be electrical.
BURLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Mountain Home, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Hammett, ID
KOOL 96.5

UPDATE: Missing 6 Year Old In Twin Falls Found Safe

UPDATE: The missing 6 year old has been found safe and returned to her family. The Twin Falls Police Department announced that a 6 year old Twin Falls girl is missing. If you have seen her please contact authorities. Twin Falls Police posted that Alesia Ann-Marie Rodriguez is a 6...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Home Damaged by Fire Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Everyone made it out of a home that caught fire early Monday morning near Burley. According to the Burley Fire Department, fire crews responded to the house fire at a little before 5 a.m. to an area in Cassia County just east of Burley. The people living in the home had already made it out of the burning structure by the time fire crews arrived. Two engines and a water tender were able to knock the fire down with help from the Declo Fire Department. The Cassia County Paramedics and Cassia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the fire. The owners of the home are being helped by the Burley Fire Department Burnout Fund.
BURLEY, ID
KOOL 96.5

More Lanes to be Added to Interstate 84 Between Twin Falls and Jerome

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests on the interstate roadway will start between the communities of Jerome and Twin Falls that will ultimately lead to two additional lanes of travel. The Idaho Transportation Department announced contractors will begin testing the pavement on Interstate 84 from the Jerome Interchange (Exit 168) to the Twin Falls Interchange (Exit 173) beginning in December. The work will require a single lane of travel to be closed while crews work between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the weekday; work should last through the month. The contractor will test a two-mile section at a time, beginning with the eastbound lanes and then moving to the westbound lanes. It's the beginning part of a larger project that is part of Governor Brad Little's "Leading Idaho" transportation funding program. Ultimately a third lane will be added in both directions to I-84 between the two growing communities. ITD is planning on increased traffic through the area in the next 20 years. The added lanes will increase capacity and improve safety. The proposed project includes replacing the 400 S bridge and drainage structures for the additional road surface. Design for the widening project should be finished by the end of 2022 and construction could start sometime in early 2023. Public presentations will be scheduled during the summer of 2022 for citizens to comment on.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy