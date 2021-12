Authorities say they want to force international travelers to have a corona test a day before departure for the United States. Currently, vaccinated U.S. travelers are required to have a negative test three days prior to departure. For non-vaccinated Americans and others permanently residing in the United States, the test can now be no longer than one day. With some exceptions, other non-vaccinated persons will not be allowed on board.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO