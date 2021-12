Halo Infinite is finally here, delivering a fantastic campaign and thrilling multiplayer. And so of course, you’re going to want to play it with your friends. Co-op has been a staple of the Halo series since the original launched on the Xbox console all those years ago. All apart from Halo 5: Guardians had split screen, too. The bad news is that Halo Infinite goes one step further – taking co-op out of the equation altogether when it comes to its campaign. At least for the moment, anyway.

